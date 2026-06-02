These chains earn praise for hearty meatball subs with rich sauce and melted cheese.

There is a next-level genius to the concept of a meatball sub. It’s sort of like spaghetti and meatballs in handheld form, with a soft, delicious hoagie or sub roll replacing the noodles. It’s also a solid choice at any sub shop if you are craving something warm and comforting over a cold sub. Where can you get an overstuffed, perfectly seasoned, sauced, and topped meatball sub? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best meatball subs, according to diners.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Capriotti’s Classic Meatball Sub is a melty, delicious, savory sub with two cheeses, provolone and romano, and marinara sauce. According to the chain, the balls are “handmade daily from our own recipe” and “they’re just as good as Grandma’s. (Promise.),” it wrote in a Facebook post.

Firehouse Subs

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Firehouse Subs also serves up a delicious meatball sub. It starts with a toasted roll, filled with Italian-seasoned meatballs and topped with melted provolone. “Firehouse subs meatball sub is one of the best I’ve ever had believe it or not,” one Redditor says. “Firehouse is a much higher quality and delicious meatball sub,” than the competition, writes another.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Sandwich Shop’s tender meatballs and rich marinara earn a lot of praise of sandwich eaters. “Potbelly if you have it is magnificent,” one says. There is also a spicy version with cheddar cheese that has the ultimate kick. “The Fireball sub on their Underground menu is awesome. Meatballs, chili, hot peppers, and cheddar,” adds another.

DiBella’s Subs

DiBella’s Italian Meatball sub is worth the calories and carbs. The meatballs are homemade with beef and pork and slow-cooked in marinara sauce. Then they are topped with melted mozzarella and shredded Asiago and served on a fresh-baked everything roll. “For a chain sub sandwich place, DiBellas is definitely at the top for quality/price ratio. Have never had a disappointing sub from there,” a diner writes. Another confirms they “rule” on Reddit. “Their everything bread is delicious. A large meatball sub is a solid few meals worth and a hefty boi,” they added.

Lee’s Hoagie House

Lee’s Hoagie House is a Philly favorite, with multiple locations around the city and burbs. The Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich is a popular hot sandwich that keeps customers coming back, served on the chain’s trademark hoagie roll with homemade sauce, provolone, and parmesan cheeses. “Lee’s Hoagie House is a great place to stop for a great sandwich. The food is made to order so it is really fresh,” a TripAdvisor diner wrote. “All the food we had was really tasty. There is nothing fancy about this place, it has counter service but well worth the a stop.” Another declares Lee’s Hoagies “the very best hoagies in the world. They use only high grade meats and cheeses (not inferior stuff like most other hoagie houses) and fresh vegetables to make the greatest steaks and hoagies ever!” they added.