5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Ham and Eggs, According to Diners

These chains serve standout ham and eggs, according to diners.

I am a big fan of ham and eggs. Personally, I need a breakfast meat with my eggs. While they are all delicious, bacon, sausage, chicken apple sausage, and even scrapple, I find ham to be tasty and definitely healthier than the others. Whether you like your ham scrambled with eggs, inside an omelet, or served ham-steak style on the side, there are plenty of places to enjoy the combo when dining out. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best ham and eggs.

Village Inn

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You can get ham and eggs in a variety of ways at the Village Inn, but one of the most popular meals is the Ham Steak & Eggs combo. It comes with a thick ham steak served with two eggs, any style, hash browns, and a choice of toast or three scratch-made buttermilk pancakes. Diners maintain it is a filling breakfast and costs just 12.99.

Waffle House

Classic hickory ham flip. Waffle House is one of the largest chains in the country with almost 2,000 locations. According to fans, they serve a classic hickory ham in several meals, including the Country Ham & Eggs Breakfast and the Ham, Egg & Cheese Hashbrown Bowl. There is also a ham, egg, and cheese biscuit. “They’re pretty good! They come two to an order, so make sure you’re hungry!” a Redditor writes.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s ham is so good that the chain offers a thick-sliced barrel-cut bone-in Sugar Ham steak as part of their lunch/dinner menu. They also feature a saltier, dry-cured “Country Ham” option, often available for breakfast or as a side. “We had the grandma’s breakfast plate and it was really fun to try such a variety of options. My favorite things on the plate was the bacon, ham, hash brown casserole, biscuits, and pancakes,” one fan said.

Bob Evans

There are a few ham options on Bob Evans’ breakfast menu. The Hickory-Smoked Ham features thickly sliced premium, sugar-cured meat, while the Hickory-Smoked Ham is thickly sliced premium, sugar-cured meat. Both pair perfectly with eggs of your choice.

Black Bear Diner

The thick-cut hickory-smoked ham at Black Bear Diner is served in “Bear-sized” portions, which again, perfectly complements the restaurant’s fluffy eggs. “I had an excellent meal on this visit. I ordered the Ham Steak Breakfast with hashbrowns and over hard eggs. It also came with pancakes. YUM!” wrote a TripAdvisor diner.