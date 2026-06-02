5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish Sandwich Combo Meals, According to Diners

Customers share the top restaurant chains serving the best crispy fish sandwich combo meals.

Fried fish sandwiches paired with sides like fries and hushpuppies are a popular combo, everywhere from fast-food spots to sit-down restaurants. This fish fry classic usually consists of battered or breaded fish deep-fried to perfection, with options like cod and haddock or Southern picks like catfish. Whatever your preference, this is a delicious and filling combo to enjoy at restaurants that know what they’re doing with seafood. Here are five restaurant chains with the best fish combos, according to diners.

Long John Silver’s

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Long John Silver’s Fish Sandwich Combo is hearty and delicious, fans say. “The food was delicious. You can tell it was cooked as I ordered it and was not sitting for a while,” one raved.

Culver’s

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is a hit with diners, who consider it one of the best fast-food options out there. “Always freshly prepared. Burgers are great but I opted for the fish sandwich for a change. It was really, really good. Better than you’d expect from a fast food place,” one fan said.

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McDonald’s

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish combo comes in both singles and doubles, and fans still love this iconic sandwich. “The double was a game changer for me last year, when I tried it for the first time,” one diner said. “These used to hit every Friday after school during Lent!” another commented.

Checkers & Rally’s

Checkers & Rally’s Deep Sea Double is a year-round favorite with fish sandwich fans. The chain frequently has special deals on this sandwich so customers get even more bang for their buck. “Checkers “2” for $7 Deep Sea Double is a nice fast food quick lunch,” one diner said.

Burger King

Burger King‘s Big Fish sandwich combo comes with either fried or onion rings (or both). “he flavor of the fish is mild, like it should be & the breading is crunchy without being too hard & dry. The lettuce was fresh & crisp. Overall, this fish sandwich is a winner for me,” one fan said.