5 Restaurant Chains With the Thickest Fish Sandwiches, According to Diners

Skip the shrinkflation with these restaurant chains known for serving large, hefty fish filets.

If you’re craving a fried fish sandwich but frequently find yourself disappointed in thin filets and shrinkflation, some restaurant chains have fish sandwiches known for being delicious and great value. These white fish sandwiches are packed with flavor and will keep you going for hours as the filets are actually big and generous without sacrificing quality and taste. Here are five restaurant chains with the thickest fish sandwiches according to diners.

Arby’s

Arby’s seasonal King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich is made with a generous filet of crispy fried Alaskan Pollock topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and sweet tartar sauce on a toasted King’s Hawaiian bun.

Burger King

The Big Fish at Burger King is an underrated sandwich, fans say. “I too like the Big Fish. Blows the doors off the McDonald’s thing (what is it called, Filet O Fish?). The BK is like twice as big and about the same price, and so much better tasting,” one diner said.

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Culver’s

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Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is famous for having a huge piece of fish in it (and the Walleye Sandwich is the same). “We were going through 4,000 pieces a week last year. We are definitely getting close to 50 cases. Fryers and middle is insane during Lent,” one Redditor said.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s Giant Fish Sandwich is a hefty option with two batter dipped fish fillets on a bun with tartar sauce and shredded lettuce. “The Big Fish sandwich is nearly perfect. It just needs a piece of melted cheese (like the Filet O Fish) and some Wickles on it,” one fan said.

Checkers & Rally’s

Anyone looking for a seriously big fish sandwich year-round should try the Deep Sea Double at Checkers & Rally’s. This sandwich is made with two crispy fish filets topped with melted American cheese, iceberg lettuce, and tartar sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.