DiGiorno and Hidden Valley Ranch Launch Two New "Ranchified" Pizzas

Brand collaborations between two food companies can be downright exciting, especially when they involve two of our favorite things: Ranch dressing and pizza. Recently, Hidden Valley Ranch and DiGiorno joined forces to create something we never knew we needed but makes total sense: "Ranchified" frozen pizza. Here is everything you need to know about the hot new partnership, which involves the creation of two delicious pizza flavors.

DiGiorno Spicy Rancheroni

The first new pizza turns up the heat a bit. DiGiorno Spicy Rancheroni features "a spicy buffalo-style Hidden Valley Ranch sauce topped with zesty pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, and a sprinkle of Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning on a perfectly crisp thin crust," the brand explains in a press release.

DiGiorno Chicken Bacon Ranch STUFFED Crust Pizza

The second is "a new twist on a fan favorite." The DiGiorno Chicken Bacon Ranch STUFFED Crust Pizza "is loaded with grilled white meat chicken, applewood smoked bacon, and creamy ranch sauce, all nestled on a bacon and cheese stuffed crust topped with Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning," according to the description.

Ranch Is the "Top Condiment Choice to Dip Pizza In"

"DiGiorno knows there is fan frenzy and a deep passion for the beloved combination of pizza and ranch," Kimberly Holowiak, Senior Brand Manager for DiGiorno, says in the press release. "With ranch being a top condiment choice to dip pizza in, we wanted to imagine new ways for fans to enjoy this pairing that was exclusive to the freezer aisle. DiGiorno is thrilled to unveil two ranchified pizzas in collaboration with Hidden Valley Ranch that will continue to wow consumers' tastebuds."

The Brands "Celebrate the Love of Pizza and Hidden Valley Ranch"

"This collaboration brings together two iconic brands to create a pizza experience like no other," said CC Ciafone, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "With DiGiorno, we've partnered on pizzas that taste amazing and celebrate the love of pizza and Hidden Valley Ranch in every bite."

You Can Get Merch on Pi Day

Oh, and did we mention there is merch involved? To celebrate the partnership, fans can score limited-edition DiGiorno and Hidden Valley Ranch Obsession Collection, which includes cozy crewneck sweatshirts, athletic crew socks, tote bags, and lapel pins. However, the gear is available only as an exclusive online giveaway by visiting the DiGiorno website at Noon ET on March 14, Pi Day.

Where Can You Get the New Pizzas

The DiGiorno Spicy Rancheroni Thin Crust Pizza is available exclusively at Kroger Family of Stores for an MSRP of $6.99. The revamped DiGiorno® Chicken Bacon Ranch STUFFED Crust Pizza will be available nationwide in April for an MSRP of $9.49. Prices may vary by retailer.