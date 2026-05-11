Seven popular McDonald's menu items that have vanished and should return.

McDonald’s sparks some sort of nostalgia for almost everyone alive. The biggest burger chain in the world has been around since most people alive were kids and is undoubtedly ingrained in mainstream American culture. Some key items have never left the menu, including the original burger, fries, and milkshakes. However, over the years, there have been popular menu items that have simply vanished, some of which have popped back up over the years, while others seem to have disappeared forever. Here are 7 McDonald’s menu items that quietly vanished and need to return.

Spicy Chicken Nuggets

Once upon a time, Spicy Chicken Nuggets, basically Chicken McNuggets with a kick, were a thing. The menu item launched in 2020, and diners loved it. The crispy breading was spiked with cayenne and chili pepper, satisfying spicy taste buds. People are hoping that with the chain reinvesting in chicken products, they will come to fruition again.

McRib

McRib is undoubtedly the most-requested item to return to the McDonald’s menu. The brand sporadically brings it back to select locations, but fans desperately want it back on the menu. The boneless rib sandwich smothered in McDonald’s barbecue sauce is legendary, and when it’s available, it’s a hit. “I had one on Saturday and hot damn it was delicious!!!!!” one Redditor wrote a few months back.

The Big N’ Tasty

The Big N’ Tasty, a quarter-pound beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayo on a sesame seed bun, which was introduced in 1997 to compete with the Whopper. While not a big hit, the huge burger had a cult following.

McSalad Shakers

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McSalad Shakers, available from 2000 to 2003, went down in history as the easiest way to enjoy greens. “Those things were incredible. The Cesar dressing they had was so good,” one Redditor reminisces. “I thought these were actually relatively popular. I fell for the novelty as a kid but I actually thought they were good. Great way to get kids to eat salad, also made it easier to choose something healthier when on the road (where it’s so much easier to justify a handheld burger). But taught me that you don’t have to dump tons of dressing on, just disperse it well and it makes a big difference,” another said. “Throwback to when some people thought they were losing weight from eating this,” a third chimed in.

Arch Deluxe

The Arh Deluxe, marked as an adult burger, was the biggest flop in McDonald’s advertising history. Launched in 1996, it had the largest advertising and promotional budget (a whopping $300 million, equivalent to $601 million in 2025) in fast food history at the time. The sandwich featured a quarter-pound beef patty, mustard-mayo sauce, cheese, peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onions on a sesame seed bun. “The Arch Deluxe was supposed to be the first entry into a better burger — premium burger — experience for McDonald’s,” chef Andrew Selvaggio, the burger’s creator, told Eater. The chain ultimately discontinued the Arch Deluxe in 2000 due to disappointing sales. “I have no idea why this did so poorly. I loved it,” one person writes. “There was something special to this… like a pepper-y taste? Would love to have it again,” another writes. “I’ll break keto for an arch deluxe,” a third adds. “This is the burger I still dream of sometimes. It was so unique and so good,” another fan writes.

Deep-Fried Apple Pies

Fans desperately miss McDonald’s deep-fried apple pies, which are still available in other countries. “McDonald’s apple pie when they were DEEP FRIED. So crispy on the outside. Not baked as the current ones they have now,” a Redditor says. “I haven’t been to McDonald’s in years, but if they brought these back exactly the same as they were, I’d be there in a heartbeat!” another says. “They crackle when you bit them!” a third describes.

McDLT

The McDLT debuted in 1985 and was served in a two-part container separating the warm components, the burger and bun, from the chilled ones, the cheese, lettuce, and tomato. According to reports, the item was discontinued due to the not-so-eco-friendly packaging. But fans maintain it was super fresh and prevented the wilting lettuce-and-tomato situation we see with other sandwiches.