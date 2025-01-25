Disney World is Closing One of Its Biggest Fast-Food Restaurants for Good

Disney World fans who want to see the Jim Henson MuppetVision 3D attraction before it closes down for good had better get moving—June 7 is the last day they get to see the show, and also the last day they can enjoy a meal at PizzeRizzo. MuppetVision has been a fan-favorite since 1991, and is being replaced with Monsters, Inc. Land. "The new land will include the coaster we've all dreamed of – a suspended ride recreating the door vault scene – plus dining and shopping and a whole new theater show," Disney says. Mama Melrose's Ristorante Italiano will be the first to close on May 10.

"But, the Muppet foolishness doesn't stop there — Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and more of their friends will be moving right along to Sunset Boulevard! The Muppets will be taking over Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, teaming up with some of music's biggest stars for a rockin' music festival!" Disney says, adding that "as the first Disney ride ever to feature The Muppets, there's sure to be laughter, screams and new tunes for this attraction for fans to enjoy throughout the adventure and plenty of Muppets-themed merchandise on Sunset Boulevard!"

PizzeRizzo has been a big hit with guests who rave about the casual eatery on Google reviews. "This is where we ALWAYS go for lunch. The price is right and it is actually very good pizza. It's one of the only counter service restaurants that still allow you to get a free refill. When you pay $5.29 for your soda you should absolutely positively get at least 1 free refill! There is lots of seating available," one customer said.

"I love the place, it's quiet and cool in the hot busy times. Muppet corner seems a little forgotten area of bliss in the hustle and bustle of Hollywood studios. Tasty pizza and cold drinks and plenty of seating to recharge your batteries to hit the rest of the theme park. Keep coming back to this place. My son 8 loves it and always has since he was 2. There's an area upstairs playing music and has hula hoops on the dance floor to dance and play with," another customer wrote.

The PizzeRizzo lunch and dinner menu shows great value for money, with nothing priced over $14.99. "Stop on by for pizza, a meatball sub or antipasto salad at this friendly neighborhood joint run by Rizzo, the wise-cracking Muppet," the website states, also confirming it will close down permanently on June 8, 2025 "to make way for the new Monsters, Inc.-themed land coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios." Hopefully something just as reasonable will be available in the new Monsters, Inc. Land.