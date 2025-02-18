Do This One Move Daily for a Stronger, Tighter Core

Getting a strong core can feel like an endless pursuit of crunches and sit-ups. But what if there was one simple move you could do each day to strengthen your entire midsection?

Celebrity trainer Jacquelyn Umof (@actionjacquelyn) has the answer. As the founder of Barre Definition, an online fitness Barre & Pilates platform for women, Umof brings over two decades of experience as a former ballerina and professional dancer for the LA Lakers, LA Clippers, and USC Song Girls. The certified trainer in Mat & Reformer Pilates, Barre, Yoga, Kundalini Yoga, and Pre/Post Natal Exercise has trained A-list celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Alanis Morissette, and Kris Jenner. Read on to discover her game-changing move for a stronger, tighter core that you can start doing today.

The Power of Daily Core Work

"I always recommend core work to my clients, it's a muscle group that not only supports nearly every movement in the body but also improves posture, enhances stability, relieves back pain, and prevents injury, making it essential for overall strength and functional fitness," says Jacquelyn.

The One Move You Need

"The one move I recommend doing daily for a stronger, tighter core is a plank. In simple terms, this move strengthens your entire core, including your lower core, your back, your side abs, as well as your arms. When mastered correctly, you will transform your body because it recruits many muscles to achieve the hold," Jacquelyn explains.

Understanding the Move

Jacquelyn breaks down the move: "Start doing a plank by modifying the move with your hands under your shoulders, and knees on the floor. Your head, back, hips and knees should be in one straight line. Spread your fingers wide on the floor, and when you exhale, wrap your deep core muscles by drawing hip bones up and drawing ribs down and together. Once you feel comfortable in this position, you can raise up to your toes and engage your quads."

How Long to Hold

"This is a full body exercise with an emphasis on your core and upper body. You can start by holding it for about 30 seconds, then working your way up to a minute."

Watch Out for These Mistakes

"Common mistakes are dipping in the low back like a saggy hammock, so make sure you're engaging your shoulders, abs, and legs."

Best Time to Plank

"The best time to do this move is the earlier part of your day so that you turn on your core for the day. This way you can go about your day with an active core, which will help you stand taller and feel stronger," says Jacquelyn.

The Diet Connection

"If you're eating a diet that is lacking in protein, then it will be difficult to build strength in your muscles. Your body needs the nutrients in protein to rebuild the muscles after a workout, and help build lean muscles. Also if you're eating an inflammatory diet full of processed foods, vegetable oils (like canola oil), and refined sugars, then you'll carry extra weight around your midsection that will make it difficult to create a strong core," Jacquelyn explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Foods That Help and Hurt

"Prioritizing protein will HELP. It supports your metabolism and helps you burn more calories since your body expends more energy digesting it compared to carbs or fats. I know getting enough protein daily can be challenging, especially with a busy schedule—that's why I created Definition Whey Protein. It's a simple, delicious way to hit your protein goals without the hassle," says Jacquelyn.

She continues: "Inflammatory foods like vegetable oils (canola oil, sunflower oil, etc), will hurt your fitness goals. When the body is inflamed, it's not able to function properly, will zap your energy, and could cause extra weight gain around the midsection."

30-Day Results

"You can expect to feel stronger throughout your day, have better posture, a stronger and tighter waist, sculpted shoulders, toned triceps, and less pain in your back and neck. You can also expect to have more power and strength in your other workouts, and be able to carry things and move throughout your day more easily," Jacquelyn shares.

Your Step-by-Step Guide to the Perfect Plank

Here's how to perform this powerful core-strengthening move:

Start in a modified position on your knees Place hands shoulder-width apart Align your head, back, hips, and knees in one straight line Spread fingers wide on the floor Exhale and engage core by drawing hip bones up Pull ribs down and together When ready, lift to your toes Engage your quads

