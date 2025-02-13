7 Dollar General Products That Shoppers Call the Store's Best-Kept Secrets

Budget-conscious grocery shoppers (essentially all of us these days) may not immediately think of Dollar General as a place to buy food, but the discount chain offers a surprising variety of both name brands and smaller labels at bargain-basement prices. Whether you need frozen foods, produce, snacks, or fresh food, the chain is worth looking at for ultimate value for money—and there are some hidden surprises, too, with certain products rivaling the big name brands. "Whether you're planning a family dinner or looking for quick lunch solutions, our range of dollar general meals, canned goods, and easy meals caters to every taste and schedule," the company says. Here are seven Dollar General products customers say are must-haves.

Fast Bites Spicy Breaded Chicken Sandwich

The Fast Bites Spicy Breaded Chicken Sandwich is just $1.50, and great value for money, customers say. "Would recommend for a quick hot lunch, don't taste bad for the price, will continue to purchase!" one shopper said. Each sandwich contains an impressive 16 grams of protein, which is excellent for the price point.

Clover Valley Fudge Mint Cookies

Dollar General shoppers love the Clover Valley Fudge Mint Cookies ($2.25). "Better than Girl Scout Thin Mints and one third the price," one customer said. "These are ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS," another raved. "Just as good as Girl Scout cookies!" a third agreed.

StarKist Tuna Salad, Original Deli Style Chunk Light Tuna

The StarKist Tuna Salad, Original Deli Style Chunk Light Tuna is just $1.50 for a single-serve pouch. "If you love tuna salad sandwiches, this is the way to go! One thick sandwich or two thinner ones with tomato and cheese! Easy peasy!" one customer said. "These are really good. I eat it on Saltines. Great snacks or a light lunch. I like keeping them on hand in case of power outage too (which has happened a lot lately)!" another commented.

Dinty Moore Compleats Beef Stew Microwave Meal

The Dinty Moore Compleats Beef Stew Microwave Meal is a steal at $2.35, customers say. "Just had the beef stew for lunch. I have eaten several times in the past and was pretty good. Today's batch was far and away the best I have ever had. The sauce was very brown and rich. The flavor rivaled actual homemade stew," one happy shopper said.

Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels

Dollar General sells six Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels Lunch Pack for just $1. "This is a perfect snack for people who love a little salty touch to their snacks," one shopper shared. "I prefer the mini ones more than the bigger ones. They're cute! Definitely fills you up real quick. I love it and always keep an extra bag in my snack stock. Will definitely try other flavors."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Clover Valley Salted Butter

Dollar General customers are impressed with the Clover Valley Salted Butter ($4.50). "Never tried it until today. Thank you Dollar General for the 3 day sale on your Clover Valley 1lb butter, I'm in heaven," one shopper said. "I really love the taste on my cookies with this product. The secret is to let it out a few hrs before mixing the butter with sugar or other baking recipe," another customer recommended.

Armour Classic Hot Dogs, Chicken & Pork

The Armour Classic Hot Dogs are just $1.75 and delicious, Dollar General customers say. "These classic hot dogs are the best!" one shopper raved. "They are really good. Just put them in the microwave or boil them! They are perfect for barbecues. They are savory and filling. I recommend them. There are many ways and dishes you can make with this simple ingredient."