7 Dollar Tree Products That Shoppers Call the Store's Best-Kept Secrets 

With the increase in prices of consumer goods due to inflation over the past few years, it's no surprise that discount stores like Dollar Tree are amassing a cult following. While toilet paper, party decorations, and canned foods are some of the most obvious things to buy for less at your local Dollar Tree, there are some better kept secrets in the aisles of the store. Here are 7 Dollar Tree products, ranging from food to beauty and skincare items, that shoppers call the store's best-kept secrets.

Brim's Movie Theater Butter Popcorn

People go wild over Brim's Movie Theater Butter Popcorn, $1.25 per bag. "YES!!! ITS SO GOOD," writes one Redditor. "Sometimes I wanna go to the movies just to get popcorn," adds another. "Then I freaking remember DT has them and they're the SAME taste." A third added that their store regularly sells out of them, "and the cashier said everyone had been asking about it. It's also dairy free which is a huge plus."

Bosco Sticks

Head over to the Dollar Tree frozen food aisle for Bosco Sticks, breadsticks stuffed with mozzarella cheese, which "go hard," per one Redditor. "Got a 12 pack in the freezer calling my name after work," added another.

El Sabroso Guacachips

Dollar Tree sells a lot of delicious, global-inspired foods. El Sabroso Guacachips are an absolute must-buy, according to lots of shoppers. "These are so good, i made nachos with them and it was fire," writes one.

Minute Maid Aguas Frescas

The "holy grail" of Dollar Store drinks? "Minute Maid Aguas Frescas (Hibiscus Flavor)," writes one Redditor. "if you've ever had the hibiscus drink at Starbucks this is an almost exact dupe of the discontinued drink, even if you haven't had it definitely give it a try!" Others agree that it is truly unique. "It definitely has a different flavor than anything else I have tried," says one.

B-Pure Beauty and Skincare Products

Dollar Tree isn't the most obvious place to shop for trendy beauty products, but the store's B-Pure line has amassed a cult following. "I have quite a few actually but one that has stood out to me is the b-pure 'hydrating hyaluronic night lip mask' I think it's trying to dupe the Neutrogena one with the same name/packaging. Never tried that one, but this one is simply amazing my lips have never felt so soft before. I use it at night and during the day. It's so good. And the Neutrogena one is like $10 compared to $1.25 so it's such a good deal too!" writes a shopper. "Loveeee the hydration mask by b pure. Also green tea infused lip oil by b pure is good too. The hydroboost dupe line by b pure The olay regenerist cream dupe line by p bure. B pure is really coming in strong," agrees another.

In-Wash Aroma Booster and Odor Eliminator

Another cult product in the laundry aisle? In-Wash Aroma Booster and Odor Eliminator, which many maintain are repackaged name brand scent beads. "I have a bunch of bottles of these in my garage I've been using up. They're just excess Downey scent beads but it's different scents layered in most of them which is kind of odd but for $1.25 it was worth it. Makes bedding including pet beds smell so nice," writes one.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Greeting Cards

Greeting cards are another hot item at Dollar Tree stores. And, if the cards look similar to those four times the price at other stores, there may be a reason. "Lol i was a mechandiser for hallmark. We supplied the dollar trees," one insider dished on Reddit.