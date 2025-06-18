7 Dollar Tree Products That Shoppers Call the Best-Kept Secrets

While prices are all over the place these days due to inflation and President Donald Trump’s tariffs, Dollar Tree’s have remained the same. However, not every item is a steal at the budget-friendly store. We sourced the best deals, tapping into all of our resources, to find the best-kept secrets in the store. Here are the seven best Dollar Tree products you need to stock up on, according to shoppers.

Tortilla Warmers

Dollar Tree Dollie is constantly sharing about name-brand finds at the store, where everything is $1.25. One of her recent picks? Tortilla Warmers. “How awesome are these new name brand tortilla warmers i found at @dollartree .. originally sold at walmart! grab them before they’re gone!” she writes.

Seasonal Plates

The Dollar Tree is also a popular place to buy inexpensive seasonal plates. “GORGEOUS PLATES!” writes Dollar Tree Dollie in a recent post. “Wow these new dinnerware plates and bowls are beautiful with the floral etching!” Currently, there are also lots of colorful, summer-inspired dishes. The store also shared some options, driving shoppers wild.

Idahoan Potatoes

Dollar Tree Dinners regularly shares recipes and cooking hacks using products from the store. One of her go-to “Pantry Staples I always keep on hand from Dollar Tree” and uses “all the time to make fast, affordable meals”? Idahoan Potatoes, “made with real Idaho potatoes and only need water to make. I’ve used them in everything from potato soup to pierogi filling,” she says.

Gift Supplies

Get all your gift wrapping supplies, including bags, wrapping paper, and bows, at Dollar Tree. “I have a whole stash of gift supplies I’ve gotten from DT. It’s all so expensive anywhere else. They even have pretty nice quality. I bought a bag that was nice and thick, almost like a cereal box, and had gold foil on the front. That would be $10 at Target,” one Redditor writes.

Greeting Cards

Shoppers recommend stocking up on greeting cards from Dollar Tree. While cards cost an average of $5 at other stores, at Dollar Tree they are just $1.25. “This is the week to shop for dad💙🏆 Make Father’s Day memorable with thoughtful cards, dad-approved balloons & more at Dollar Tree,” the store recently shared.

Energy Drinks

Energy drinks are another must-buy, according to shoppers. “Berry bomb my fav and snow cone is pretty good too,” one shopper writes on Reddit. “3D Blueberry Mist – pretty standard blue Raz (8/10) 3D Liberty Pop (New version) – standard Bombsicle vibes but def not my fav (6/10)” adds another.

Candy

Dollar Tree has a great selection of candy. “Dollar tree is actually the GOAT for candies in general,” writes one shopper. “You can get a pack of Trolli neon worms for $1.25 from the Tree versus $2.80+++ at dollar general etc. You can also get really good gum, check out the blue razberry and the berry “Dubble Bubble” packs. Also, you can get these really nice Payday bar knock-offs, called churro bars, they come in orange packaging for $1.25 each. They’re the same size as the super-king Paydays. I’m cheap and shop there a lot. I’m not ashamed! I’m not going to over-pay for candy.” “Dollar tree haul. Berry clouds are the win,” one shopper shared this week about their Haribo find.