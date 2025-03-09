7 Dollar Tree Products That Shoppers Call the Best of This March

Dollar Tree may not be selling items for exactly one dollar anymore, but the discount variety store still has some serious bargains available for budget-conscious shoppers who want to get maximum bang for their buck. The retail chain carries well-known brand names both in store and online, and customers are frequently surprised at some of the new items available at a heavily discounted-price. From snacks to seriously healthy protein plus drinks made with cane sugar, these new food items from Dollar Tree are a big hit with shoppers.

Snak Time Stack Pack Crackers

Dollar Tree shoppers love the new Snak Time Stack Pack Crackers ($1.25). "They actually are much more buttery than Rits crackers. I couldn't stop eating them," one customer said. "These are by far my favorite snack cracker! I love to eat these with many different toppings or plain," another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Celeste Original 4 Cheese Pizza for One

Grab a Celeste Original 4 Cheese Pizza for One for $1.25 at Dollar Tree right now. The 5.2 oz personal pizza is made with a thin crust and cooks in just two minutes in the microwave. "Great to have something quick and other ways to cook them too to have them tasting better! This rating goes towards the Pepperoni one too (they don't have it on here tho). Probably better for kids though as it seems more like a snack, like a Lunchables meal," one shopper said.

Reign Storm Peach Nectarine Drink

The Reign Storm Peach Nectarine energy drinks are just $0.62 each at Dollar Tree, one of the best deals of the month. These energy drinks are 10 calories each, zero sugar, and can be bought two for $1.25. "This is the best deal! Tastes great! I picked up 6 at my store," one excited customer said.

Planters Sea Salt and Vinegar Peanuts

Dollar Tree shoppers rave about the Planters Sea Salt and Vinegar Peanuts ($1.25 each). "If you like the combo of salt & vinegar, peanut lovers will love these!" one customer said. "Peanuts are quite small and mostly halves and many have the redskins on them but nonetheless they are tasty. Grab them while you can if interested as I understand they are no longer producing this flavor."

Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Alaskan Pink Salmon

Dollar Tree is selling pouches of Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Alaskan Pink Salmon in Spring Water for $1.25 each. "I brought this product this week. I need to eat more protein and I put this in my salad. I love how fresh tasting it is and how convenient the pouches are. I love how I can take it on the go with me," one shopper said.

Jarritos Mandarin Soda

Soda fans love the Jarritos Mandarin Soda ($1.25 each). "Mandarin Jarritos are made with real cane sugar, which gives them a natural sweetness that is far superior to artificial sweeteners," one happy customer said. "This makes Mandarin Jarritos a healthier choice compared to other sodas that are loaded with high fructose corn syrup. Additionally, Mandarin Jarritos are extremely versatile and can be enjoyed on their own or used as a mixer for cocktails. The bright and zesty flavor of mandarin pairs well with a variety of spirits like vodka or tequila, adding a tropical twist to your favorite drinks."

Goldfish Crackers

Dollar Tree is selling the 2 oz packs of Pepperidge Farm Colors Cheddar Cheese Goldfish Snack Crackers for $1.25 each. Ideal for lunchboxes, each cracker is "baked to perfection, delivering a burst of sharp cheddar flavor in every bite. Ideal for snacking on the go or adding a pop of fun to lunchboxes, these bite-sized treats offer a tasty, wholesome snack," the store says. "Nice carton so the crackers do not get crushed. Well worth the price," one shopper said.