11 Dollar Tree Products Shoppers Say Beat More Expensive Name Brands

Dollar Tree shopping trips can result in surprising bargains, even for customers familiar with the huge range of food and snacks available at the discount variety chain. Savvy shoppers can save hundreds of dollars on quality items by doing a little research and knowing exactly what to stock up on when they see it, like specific canned goods, dry goods, and much more. If you're planning a trip to Dollar Tree and want to know which products rival the big name brands, here's what other shoppers recommend for just $1.25 per unit.

Omega Long Grain White Rice

Shoppers love the Omega Long Grain White Rice bags ($1.25 for 2 pounds). "Such a seamless transaction! We purchased 15 cases of rice for our Church's food pantry," one customer wrote in the reviews. "Ordering online kept us from having to go to multiple stores since no single store stocks this much rice. A bonus is that the Dollar Tree rice is a 2 pound bag, vs. other stores who have 1 pound bags at the same price. We will be ordering again! The local store was very helpful in getting it all loaded into our car!"

Breckenridge Farms Jalapeño Slices

Customers say the Breckenridge Farms Jalapeño Slices ($1.25 for 11.5 fl oz) is much cheaper than Walmart and Aldi. "These jalapeños are by far the best I've had," one customer said. "They are super crispy and the flavor is great. I tried them for the first time at my sister's house. When she told me she bought them from 'Dollar Tree' I was shook! They are worth the try:)."

Pampa Mackerel In Brine

Shoppers call the Pampa Mackerel In Brine ($1.25 for 8.9 oz) a "crazy deal". "How is this product $1.25 here when the price is $2.98 at Walmart?I can't find this at every Dollar Tree,but I grab what I can when I discover them at a store. They are perfect for Kimchi stew!!! One customer raved.

Brown's Best Dried Lentils

Brown's Best Dried Lentils ($1.25 for 12 oz) is another great bargain for budget-conscious shoppers. "Cooked my 1st bag of lentils last week. Didn't know how to cook them, so had to improvise by throwing tomato sauce so it wouldn't be so dry. It was delish when mixed with rice & topped with stir fried mushrooms, onions & bell pepper," one Redditor said.

Breckenridge Farms Stuffed Green Olives

The Breckenridge Farms Stuffed Green Olives ($1.25 for 5 oz) are another great deal, Dollar Tree customers say. "Olives are getting expensive lately, I saw these at the dollar tree and bought a jar, I just love them. good taste and great value!" one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Brown's Best Pinto Beans

Dollar Tree customers rave about the Brown's Best Pinto Beans, which at $1.25 for 16 oz rival the big name brands. The chain also carries red beans at a discount price. "If you like red beans and rice, DT carries Goya canned red beans. Only place I have found them," one Redditor said.

Bosco Frozen Mozzarella Cheese Stuffed Bread Sticks, 3.02 oz.

Dollar Tree shoppers recommend the Bosco Frozen Mozzarella Cheese Stuffed Bread Sticks ($1.25 for 3.02 oz). "I have been picking up a few things a week at Dollar Tree. It's hit or miss and like everything else do your comparisons. But I got bacon, mozzarella sticks, Knorr rice, and sausage there for $1.25 each. I feel like they are helping with my food bill!" one customer shared.

Dollar Tree Bread

Customers agree the bread rivals the big name brands. Dollar Tree's Gold Medal White Bread is $1.25 for 16 oz. "This is the best tasting white bread and you can't beat the price," one reviewer commented. "Their bread is a fraction of big store prices and it's not past the sell by date," a Redditor said.

Old Orchard Healthy Balance Diet Cranberry Grape Juice

The Dollar Tree Old Orchard Healthy Balance Diet Cranberry Grape Juice ($1.25 for 64 oz) is a true bargain, according to seasoned shoppers. "I always buy juice there. They sell big containers of cranberry juice, cheaper than anywhere else," one customer shared.

Zachary Thin Mints

Dollar Tree's Zachary Thin Mints ($1.25 for 5.5 oz) are a big hit with customers. "The Dollar Tree had thin mints. Omg they were so good and 1.35 vs $6. I threw them in the freezer and devoured them," one Redditor raved. "I did a blind taste test of those thin mint cookies. My husband preferred the Dollar tree thin mints to the Girl Scout ones," another agreed.

Marcel's Modern Pantry Unsweetened Almond Milk

Marcel's Modern Pantry Unsweetened Almond Milk ($1.25 for 32 oz) is as good as the big name brands, if not better, Dollar Tree shoppers say. "I tried this because the cost was considerably less than Silk or Almond Breeze brands that I normally purchase in this form [shelf-stable, Tetra-pak cartons]. As much as I like saving money, taste and quality is just as important. This did not disappoint; it's just as good as either one of the national, big name brands," one reviewer said.