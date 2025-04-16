 Skip to content

7 Best Foods From Dollar Tree That Shoppers Say Are Shockingly Good

These fan-favorite Dollar Tree food items are shockingly good for just $1.25.
Published on April 16, 2025 | 3:00 PM

Food is getting more expensive everywhere, and people are desperate to save money. If you aren't already shopping for groceries at Dollar Tree, you are missing out on an opportunity to save on your food bill. According to Dollar Tree devotees, there are also lots of delicious food finds hiding in the store's aisles. Here are the 7 best foods from Dollar Tree that shoppers say are shockingly good.

Brim's Movie Theater Butter Popcorn

Brim's Butter-Flavored Popcorn
Dollar Tree

On movie night, don't bother popping your own kernels. Just pick up a $1.25 bag of Brim's Movie Theater Butter Popcorn. "YES!!! ITS SO GOOD," writes one Redditor. "Sometimes I wanna go to the movies just to get popcorn," adds another. "Then I freaking remember DT has them and they're the SAME taste." According to another shopper, it sells out fast, "and the cashier said everyone had been asking about it," they added.

Bosco Breadsticks

Bosco Breadsticks
Dollar Tree

Another item with a Dollar Tree cult following? Bosco Sticks, breadsticks stuffed with mozzarella cheese, which "go hard," per one Redditor.  "Got a 12 pack in the freezer calling my name after work," added another

El Sabroso Guacachips

El Sabroso Guacachips
Dollar Tree

Another global-inspired food you don't want to miss at Dollar Tree? El Sabroso Guacachips, guac-flavored tortilla chips. "These are so good. I made nachos with them, and it was fire," writes one.

Minute Maid Aguas Frescas

Minute Maid Aguas Frescas
Instacart

In the drink aisle, shoppers call Minute Maid Aguas Frescas the "holy grail" of drinks, especially the Hibiscus flavor, writes one Redditor. "if you've ever had the hibiscus drink at Starbucks this is an almost exact dupe of the discontinued drink, even if you haven't had it definitely give it a try!" Others agree that it is truly unique. "It definitely has a different flavor than anything else I have tried," says one.

Banquet Chicken Pot Pie

Banquet Chicken Pot Pie
Dollar Tree

Influencer Deena Bryant recommends stocking up on Banquet Chicken Pot Pie if you need a quick meal. "I like these," she gushed during a recent shopping trip.

Traditional Vegetable Spring Rolls

Jennifer's Garden Traditional Vegetable Spring Rolls
Dollar Tree

Craving a little Asian snack or appetizer? Traditional Vegetable Spring Rolls are another Dollar Tree find. "Love these! Always buy in bulk when I see them," one said. "Those in an air fryer are gold," agreed another.

Mac and Cheese

Dollar Tree Premium Mac & Cheese or Shells & Cheese
Dollar Tree

You can't go wrong if you opt for Premium Mac & Cheese or Shells & Cheese. The latter is "as good as the Velveeta shells & cheese if not better," a person maintained. "The shells and cheese makes a great baked Mac when you add butter, milk and additional cheese," another said.

