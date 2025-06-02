7 Dollar Tree Foods to Grab Before They Sell Out

As if Americans haven’t been punched in the wallet enough when it comes to buying food, prices are expected to rise again this year. Food costs jumped up 23.6% from 2020 to 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and are anticipated to increase 2.9% in 2025. Customers are scaling back on non essentials and heading to discount stores like Dollar Tree, which now has 9,000 stores, to stock up on food.

While canned food is one of the obvious things to buy, there are better kept secrets shoppers love. Here are seven Dollar Tree food items all priced at $1.25 to pick up before they vanish.

Oven Baked Fudge Mint Cookies

If you’re craving the thin mint Girl Scout cookies, but don’t want to pay $7.00 a box, head to Dollar Tree for the Oven Baked Fudge Mint Cookies that customers say are a great “dupe.”

One Redditor wrote, “The mint cookies are a great dupe of the Girl Scout thin mint cookies but for a fraction of the price. Even half the price of the Great Value dupe of the GS cookie too. Just as good as either imo.”

Eat Regal Ready To Eat Brown Rice with Quinoa

For health-consciousness shoppers, the Eat Regal Ready To Eat Brown Rice with Quinoa is a smart choice that’s affordable and convenient. It’s an easy side dish, or you can use it in salad to add more protein.

At Amazon, the same item is available in a 6-pack for $14.99, but at Dollar Tree you can buy a single pack for just $1.25.

Jennifer’s Garden Traditional Vegetable Spring Rolls, 8-pk

Jennifer’s Garden Traditional Vegetable Spring Rolls are a fan favorite, but they’re frequently sold out. They’re rated 4.6 on Dollar Tree’s site, but some gave them poor reviews because they’re not in stock often.

A shopper commented, “The best value you can find for spring rolls in any major retail chains. Please keep these in stock more frequently!”

Another wrote, “Delicious. Most always sold out. Buy this product when I can find it in store. Been buying these for years.”

Redditors also love them and one wrote, “Love these! Always buy in bulk when I see them.”

Brim’s Butter-Flavored Popcorn

Snacks aren’t cheap these days, but you can grab a bag of Brim’s Butter-Flavored Popcorn without breaking the bank. Plus, shoppers love it.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One Redditor wrote, “YES!!! ITS SO GOOD.” A second chimed in and shared, “Sometimes I wanna go to the movies just to get popcorn. Then I freaking remember DT has them and they’re the SAME taste.”

Fast Bites

Fast Bites are a quick and easy sandwich that you can pop in the microwave and enjoy a tasty meal in no time. There’s four different types–spicy breaded chicken sandwich, grilled chicken sandwich, cheeseburger and BBQ chicken and customers rave about them.

One Redditor wrote, “Those burgers and chicken sandwiches in the little boxes are actually really tasty for what they are. The bread is always super fluffy, and the meats taste good, too. I like the burgers and the chicken sandwiches.”

A second shared, “Fast Bites! The grilled chicken sandwiches are my favorite.”

A third person weighed in and commented, “The burgers are really tasty …”

Stauffer’s Whales Baked Cheddar Snack Crackers

The Stauffer’s Whales Baked Cheddar Snack Crackers are not only a great value, but they’re “perfect” according to fans.

On Dollar Tree’s site, one customer wrote, “The most perfect cheese cracker I love it so so so much, they’re almost spicy, an amazing deal for the price! I HIGHLY recommend!”

Over on Reddit, a user wrote, “They were so good. I never expected knock off goldfish to be better than the actual goldfish crackers.

A second commented, “They’re kind of thicker and crunchier. Goldfish get to be more and more hollow in the middle. Edit: Way better than the DT Cheezits, for cheese crackers, go with the Whales!”

Albanese Gummy Bears

The Dollar Tree carries Albanese Gummy Bears in six flavors and shoppers rave about the taste.

“The Albanese brand gummy candy are the best,” a Redditor noted.

Another shared, “True to fruit albanese gummy bears in the green package are the best they use real fruit juice.”

A third commented, “the Champagne mummy’s from Albanese are awesome , the Berrie gummys from Haribo are pretty good.”