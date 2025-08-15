6 Donut Chains That Serve the Best Glazed Donuts

​​Starting the day off with a donut isn’t the most nutritious, but it’s for sure the tastiest and there’s nothing better than a perfectly glazed donut that’s the ideal balance of soft and sweetness. While many chains offer their own spin on this classic flavor, only a few truly get it right. Whether you love them melt-in-your-mouth light or rich and cakey, these six donut chains have earned a reputation for serving some of the best glazed donuts around, according to customer reviews.

Krispy Kreme

Iconic and beloved, Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed donut is known for its light, flaky texture. In a Reddit thread about the best glazed doughnuts in New York, several recommended the chain over local shops with cult-followings. One wrote, “I still think it’s Krispy Kreme. People have a hard time giving a big chain its credit sometimes, especially in a city where there are so many other options, but they basically specialize in that exact donut.” A second person wrote, “When they’re hot, they’re amazing.” Another added, “1 minute reheat in air fryer that is pre heated also comes out amazing.”

Shipley Donuts

Shipley Donuts is a smaller chain with locations in 10 different states and customers highly recommend their glazed. In a Reddit thread about where to find the best vanilla glazed doughnut, the shop was mentioned a few times. One person wrote, “Shipley Donuts in Houston, warm and fresh off the rack. Another simply wrote, “Shipley Donuts in Texas,” while someone else responded, “I agree a hundred percent and the best kolache’s too.” In a different Reddit thread, the chain was also getting a lot of love and a customer wrote, “A regular glazed donut from Shipley is magic. Especially if they’re fresh and warm. The use of potato flour in the donut is game changing texture wise and no one does it like Shipley.”

LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee

Praised for its “Original Glazed,” LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee stands out with fresh, airy, not-too-sweet donuts that are fried to perfection. On Yelp, a customer wrote “dounts are great nice employees give your donuts fast best donuts ever on our birthdays we get donuts in the morning love the service they give you the donut holes are supper good for if you like little glazed donuts these are a win love the flavors and service.”

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts, named after its birth city in Duck, North Carolina, is adored for their customizable glazed donuts with your favorite toppings. One Yelper wrote, “The donuts here are so good. The French toast one is my favorite or I’m good with a typical glazed one too.” Another reviewer said, “We got French Toast, Bacon Crunch, and Glazed. I would recommend to call them to make sure they’re available.”

Daylight Donuts and Cafe

Daylight Donuts and Cafen has been around since 1954 and started as a family-owned joint that exploded into a national sensation. Glazed donuts are one of their specialties and a TikToker describes the taste as a “hole in the wall donut shop flavor” with the “best texture.” A fan agreed and commented on the TikTok, “Their basic glazed is so fluffy if you haven’t tried them. Hubby loves the Bavarian cream or jelly but your right the old fashion are dense and absolutely perfect.”

Top Pot Doughnuts

Seattle-based shop Top Pot Doughnuts launched in 2002 and has 17 locations throughout Washington state. The small chain stands out for its hand-forged method, meaning not mass produced, high-quality ingredients, fun flavors and of course the timeless glazed. A Yelp reviewer wrote, "Doughnuts are amazing, staff are friendly, facility is clean, prices are average. My favorite is the jelly filled glazed doughnut for $3.25. Quality is far superior to places like krispy kreme. Avoid the drive thru it takes forever though. Highly recommend."