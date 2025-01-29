The Best Donuts in America—Here's Where to Find Them

In a country with a sweet tooth, you're never far from a good donut. Across the U.S., donut chains are prolific, and many are growing. Icons, like Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme, are famous brands with devoted fan followings, but when it comes to the best donuts, look no further than the independent cafes and bakeries that specialize in the fritter form. Making donuts from scratch, with fun and inventive flavors and toppings, these are the kinds of chef-driven establishments that really stand out, in terms of technique, originality, and of course, taste.

There's no shame in the chain donut game (and some of them are downright great), but some of the best hail from original institutions such as these. From a sunny cafe in Maine to a national park stopover in South Dakota, these are the best donuts in America — and where to find them.

Ema in Houston, Texas

A buzzy newcomer in Houston's Heights, Ema spotlights its Mexican and Latin American heritage through a menu rooted in ancestral ingredients, like maize, an approach that lends itself to some of the more nuanced and inspired donuts in the country. Alongside a full menu of composed dishes, like hoja santa French toast and mole verde mussels, the counter-service cafe keeps a rotating roster of fresh donuts in the pastry case. Flavors vary, but are consistently incredible and well-balanced, like brioche with fluffy horchata cream filling, blackberry corn cake, and pink berry cake.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lovebirds in Kittery, Maine

Without using butter or dairy, Lovebirds is out to showcase the decadent potential of vegan donuts. The sun-soaked shop, with an offshoot locale in nearby Portsmouth, offers a 100% vegan menu of scratch-made donuts. The flavor list is ever-changing and impressively lengthy, offering something for everyone, from those who prefer the classics — like Boston cream or glazed brioche — to those looking for seasonal innovation, such as brioche donuts filled with peach jam, frosted donuts with maple buttercream, and double chocolate espresso with black cocoa cake, ganache, and espresso buttercream.

8 Worst Fast-Food Donuts in America

Whoo's Donuts in Santa Fe, New Mexico

From an unassuming adobe-style building on the outskirts of downtown Santa Fe, Whoo's Donuts puts its New Mexican stamp on Americana. In addition to timeless traditions, like chocolate-frosted and old fashioned, the bakery specializes in locally inspired flavors and ingredients, including some that toe the line between sweet and spicy. Blue corn maple pecan, for instance, offers an earthy undertone with a hint of caramel-esque maple sweetness, while green chile apple fritters pack a potent punch that gets balanced by treacly glaze. Other flavors, like white chocolate lemon pistachio and blue corn blueberry lavender, are just as original.

Surf Rat Donuts in Cayucos, California

From a tiny beachside cafe in the California town of Cayucos, Surf Rat Donuts is going the extra mile for classic donuts done right. Self-described as a "craft donuttery," the shop puts diligent effort into making everything from scratch, right down to the glazes and toppings. Options skew classic and comforting, like chocolate-glazed yeast donuts and maple-frosted, but it's the extra effort and care — including sourcing local fruit for its jammy filled donuts, and cooking items to order in a fry kettle — that really sets these fritters apart.

Good Dough in Jacksonville, Florida

A city so donut-crazed that it launched its own digital coffee and donuts trail, there's no shortage of fried pastries to be found in Jacksonville. Among the myriad options, Good Dough is a standout for its attention to detail, with everything handmade from scratch in small batches, and its irreverent donut experimentation. This includes a steady array of signature flavors, like cardamon sugar, brown butter, and the Molly Ringwald, a yeast donut with pretty-in-pink raspberry glaze and sprinkles. What really sets Good Dough apart, though, is what else they do with donuts, including using a split donut for avocado "toast," or as the bread for grilled cheese and fried chicken sandwiches.

Krispy Kreme's New Pop-Tarts Donuts Are Here in 3 Crazy Good Flavors

Guru Donuts in Boise, Idaho

What began as a "donut speakeasy," operating as an in-the-know operation out of a home, has evolved into a quirky donut cornerstone in Boise, with a second location in suburban Eagle. Today, the speakeasy secret is out on Guru Donuts, as evidenced by its devoted local following, and its inventive roster of quirky flavors. Said flavors are as fun as they are flavorful, like the Alice in Wonderland, a vegan donut with vanilla glaze and birthday cake crumble; the Paul Bunyan, a vegan donut with bourbon-maple glaze and candied pecans; and the lustrous Hipsterberry, slathered in scratch-made blackberry-blueberry-lavender glaze.

General Porpoise in Seattle, Washington

When it comes to filled donuts, General Porpoise has perfected the finger-licking form. Now a veritable homegrown mini chain in Seattle, the nautically themed brand specializes in fluffy, sugar-coated donuts that are stuffed to the brim with fresh jams, jellies, custards, and creams. You can't go wrong with the classic vanilla custard, but the chocolate marshmallow offers a fun variation on typical chocolate donuts, while lemon curd provides a tart sweetness, and chocolate orange cream blends rich cocoa with a bit of juicy zing.

Wall Drug in Wall, South Dakota

Before heading to Badlands National Park, the move is to stop at Wall Drug for coffee and donuts. After originating as a pharmacy, the now-sprawling shopping and dining destination has grown into a tourist attraction in its own right — and it's got donuts to thank for it. As more and more travelers began visiting the area, to see the nearby national park, Wall Drug became a frequent stopover, especially for travelers with a sweet tooth. The on-site restaurant commands a consistent queue for its classic cake donuts, fried fresh all day long, and topped simply with one of three glazes: vanilla, chocolate, and maple.

9 Most Delicious Dunkin' Coffee Drinks, According to Baristas

Cherbourg Cyprus in Cincinnati, Ohio

With its quaint charm, artful pastries, and an air of unpretentious elegance, Cherbourg Cyprus offers a European-style setting in which to snack and sip. Located a stone's throw from Cincinnati's historic Findley Market (with a second location near Columbus), the twee bakery features a dizzying array of crafty pastries and savory dishes, alongside gluten-free donuts. Since these are baked, they are not only lighter and fluffier, but they're all perfectly shaped, and serve as a canvas for subtle flavor additions. These include cinnamon and chocolate, both of which are regular mainstays, along with seasonal options, like apple cider. They also offer mini donuts, which are great for those looking for a smaller snack.

Five Daughters Bakery in Atlanta, Georgia

Some of the most staggering donuts can be found nestled inside Atlanta's Ponce City Market. At family-owned Five Daughters Bakery, ingredients are sourced as locally as possible, and prepared without preservatives, artificial colors, or hydrogenated oils. So you can feel downright good about ordering the signature 100-Layer Donut, a sugar-coated croissant-donut hybrid that comes filled with cream and topped with glaze. Considering its croissant-like approach, the donut is particularly tall and fluffy, while still retaining an impossibly light texture. The bakery also offers more traditional yeast-raised donuts, stuffed with assorted jams and custards, as well as paleo-friendly options made without gluten, dairy, or sugars.