Doritos Just Launched a Meaty New Snack With Jack Link’s

Doritos and Jack’s Links just teamed up for one of the most unique summer snacks: Introducing the new Jack Link’s Doritos Cool Ranch Chicken Sticks, rolling out onto shelves nationwide right now.

The new chicken sticks are packed with the iconic Doritos Cool Ranch flavor, and contain 6g of protein per 0.92oz stick. Perfect for on-the-go fueling, road trips, or a satisfying mid-day nibble, these delightful new snacks are sure to make both jerky and chip fans happy.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If beef is more to your taste, Jack Link’s has plenty of tasty options like its jerky, made with 100% lean meat, “the most nutritional bang for your buck,” the company says. “What do we mean by nutritional bang for the buck? Depending on the product you choose, a serving of jerky can contain 25-120 calories with 4-13 grams of protein. Overall, beef jerky makes for a pretty solid choice for your next snack.”

And for those who want the real bang for their buck with protein, it doesn’t get better than the Jack Link’s turkey jerky. “The cool thing about turkey is that it’s deceptively dense in nutrients. You wouldn’t realize it with how light the meat tastes, but our turkey jerky has more protein than almost all of our beef jerky products!” the company says. “A serving of turkey jerky has only 70 calories and also has 12 grams of protein. That’s one powerful bird that makes for some high-quality jerky.”

There are plenty of great options these days for jerky and meat sticks, but for many people (including yours truly) Jack Link’s used to be one of the only reliable options on road trips for non-junk food snacks. For those who love a bit of spice (so, everyone these days), the Jack Link’s Wild Heat Beef Sticks are addictive. “This thing is pretty spicy! Not just ‘spicy’,” one Redditor said. “This must have some sort of extract or reaper or something in it, got me sweating off one bite. I’ve got a pretty decent spice tolerance, I know there’s some maniacs on here that could probably eat 10 of these, but just know this isn’t your average heat, it’s definitely up there.”

Another Amazon shopper said the sticks might almost be too spicy. “My uncle likes spicy jerky. He buys a different brand, but I felt it was too expensive,” they said. “I found this and thought he might like it for Christmas. He loved it. He wasn’t expecting how spicy it was, much more than his old jerky. If you like spicy jerky this is a good buy, just brace yourself. This is the hottest I’ve found that doesn’t say something like Ghost Pepper on the package.”

Keep your eyes open for the new Jack Link’s Doritos Cool Ranch Chicken Sticks in stores now—some fans have already spotted them in 7-Eleven.