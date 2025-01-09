This Surprising Soda Just Knocked Pepsi Out of the #2 Spot in America

The rivalry between Pepsi and Coca-Cola (aka the Cola Wars) has been going on for decades, with Coke holding the top spot and Pepsi holding steady at number 2. But in an unexpected turn of events for Big Soda, Pepsi just got knocked off the number 2 spot by an unlikely contender—Dr Pepper. According to recent data from Beverage Digest, Dr Pepper first tied, then surpassed Pepsi as the nation's second-favorite soda. While "Dr Pepper has been gaining, [Pepsi] has been declining, and they're meeting in the middle," Duane Stanford, editor of Beverage Digest, tells CNN.

Dr. Pepper steadily worked towards supplanting Pepsi thanks to clever marketing and a fresh creative approach. "Dr Pepper has distinguished itself through effective marketing campaigns that emphasize its unique flavor and individuality," Andrew Dickow, managing director of Greenwich Capital Group and national leader of its food and beverage practice, told Food Institute. "This strategy resonates particularly well with younger demographics seeking alternatives to traditional cola drinks."

Coke has 19.2% of the market, easily making it the leader in the Cola Wars, and Dr Pepper comes in second with 8.3%. "While Coca-Cola remains the market leader, the rise of Dr Pepper is a signal that consumer preferences are shifting," Dickow says. "Coca-Cola will need to continue its focus on innovation, offering new flavors and healthier options to maintain its dominance."

So why is Dr Pepper doing so well, comparatively speaking? The company isn't afraid to experiment with new flavors, like the recent holiday offering of 7Up® Shirley Temple which the company called 'Newstalgia' in a Can. "Our team loves the challenge of developing and marketing a beverage that evokes a deep sense of nostalgia with a modern twist, and the 7UP Shirley Temple does just that," said Andrew Springate, Chief Marketing Officer at KDP. "Consumers will be delighted by this sweet reminder of the magic of childhood with a contemporary burst of flavorful refreshment."

Dr Pepper also has fantastic distribution thanks to the drink not competing as a cola against Coke and Pepsi, which means you can usually find Dr Pepper wherever Coke and Pepsi are sold. According to Dickow Gen Z and millennials want "something different from the conventional cola flavor."

Keurig Dr. Pepper also recently acquired the GHOST beverage brand of energy drinks, calling it a "standout brand." "I'm also excited to share that we recently signed a sales and distribution deal for Bloom's ready-to-drink energy beverages, which will have a female-forward positioning," says KDP's Chief Strategy Officer Justin Whitmore. "We were impressed by the standout launch it had at Target this summer." And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 6 Best Drinks to Relieve Bloating Instantly.