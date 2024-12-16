Dr Pepper and Sprite's New Flavor Combos Have Fans Flocking to Sonic: 'These Sound So Good'

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, the reality TV stars turned pop culture icons, have teamed up with Sonic Drive-In to unveil a new signature drinks menu, combining Dr Pepper and Sprite with sweets. The partnership is part of a marketing blitz for their big new show—the three-part series titled Paris & Nicole: Encore, now streaming on Peacock—while paying homage to their shared history with Sonic, famously referenced as their "first job." (In their original 2003 reality series, The Simple Life, the duo worked at the fast food chain—and showed up 45 minutes late.)

The limited-time menu, titled Sonic Iconic Drinks by Paris and Nicole, features two vibrant beverages that are meant to reflect the pair's distinctive personalities. Available at Sonic locations nationwide, each drink is priced at $3.99 for a medium.

Bold Flavors Meet Celebrity Appeal

Hilton and Richie allegedly "personally" curated the drinks, ensuring they embody their unique styles.

The Nicole is a sleek and sweet concoction featuring Dr Pepper, sweet cream, vanilla flavor, and real strawberries, topped with whipped cream and more strawberries for an extra touch of indulgence.

The Paris, meanwhile, delivers a fruity and playful vibe with Sprite, dragon fruit flavor, and real lemon and lime fruits, finished off with whipped cream and a sprinkle of Nerds Candy.

In a promotional ad campaign, Hilton and Richie visit a Sonic location to brainstorm names for their creations. After considering an array of playful ideas, they settle on the most "iconic" names of all—their own. Sounds about right.

A Personal Connection

Hilton expressed excitement about the collaboration, noting in a press release, "We have a long history with Sonic; it was actually our very first job, so it only made sense that it adds two drinks to its menu that celebrate us."

Richie added, "We had a blast partnering with Sonic and bringing these drinks to life and coming up with something that reflects our personalities. When we thought about what's truly iconic, it was clear—it's us, Paris and Nicole!"

Ryan Dickerson, Chief Marketing Officer of Sonic, emphasized the alignment of the collaboration: "They've been a part of pop culture history, and Sonic history, for so long, and they are legit Sonic fans, so it was a no-brainer to partner with them to bring these iconic drinks and campaign to life."

YouTuber Taste Test

So are the beverages good, or just a craven marketing ploy? YouTuber Grace Smith (@GraceSmith) tried the new signature drinks in her latest video, titled "Trying the NEW Sonic Paris Hilton Drink Collab?! Not What I Expected." In the video, Grace starts by sharing her excitement after spotting the collaboration online. "Obviously we have to go try it," she says, heading to her local Sonic to pick up both drinks. After a quick taste test, Grace declared her preference: "I think my favorite out of the two might be the Paris. Y'all have to let me know if you try them."

Grace praised the Hilton-inspired beverage for its fruity and refreshing combination, saying, "That's so good. I mean, how could this not be good looking like what it looks like?" She also enjoyed The Nicole, highlighting its "strawberry cream soda feeling" as a win for Dr Pepper fans. "I'm a big Dr Pepper girly," Grace admitted. In the comments, @kaylafannumber1uwu said, "I need to try these," while @Thatteen-t7u added, "I need to go."

Meanwhile, YouTuber The Southern Snack, who covers "the newest snacks and food out there," dove into his own taste test, beginning with the Paris Hilton. "Very tropical. Very tangy," he said, describing its combination of Sprite, dragon fruit, and Nerds. However, the tanginess was "a bit much" for his taste, earning the drink a 7 out of 10.

The Nicole Richie, however, was a clear winner in his eyes. Comparing it to the strawberries and cream Dr Pepper available in stores, he called this version "a burst of natural strawberry and vanilla." The Southern Snack gave it a glowing 10 out of 10, declaring it the "star of the show" and jokingly telling Paris Hilton to "move aside" for Nicole Richie's drink.

User @amandapiacenza7281 commented, "These sound so good. Too many new drinks at Sonic to try. Thanks for the review :)." Another viewer, @jennysprouse9726, added, "Thanks for the review. I was wondering what the heck that might taste like!👍."