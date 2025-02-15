Dr Pepper Company Just Announced 6 New Flavors of Popular Drinks

Fans of Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut are in for a treat—thanks to the viral success of the drink, Keurig Dr Pepper just announced six new flavors of popular beverages that will have fans celebrating. "Our 2025 cold beverage pipeline builds on our strong track record of delivering successful consumer-centric innovation across our portfolio of legendary brands," said Eric Gorli, President, U.S. Refreshment Beverages at Keurig Dr Pepper. "Our experts, from flavor scientists to trend spotters, have crafted a dynamic lineup across soft drinks, waters, teas and juices that will offer consumers nationwide even more choice through new fruit flavors, modern twists on familiar favorites and zero sugar options." Here's what soda fans have to say about the new offerings.

Dr Pepper Blackberry

Dr Pepper Blackberry and Blackberry Zero are already a hit with consumers. "Recent data shows high consumer interest for the flavor, with blackberry-flavored CSDs growing more than 2x faster than the CSD [carbonated soda drink] category in dollar sales last year," the company says. "I love the new blackberry flavor. It is the only Dr Pepper product I will be getting now," one Redditor shared. "Just got a pack. I think it's better than regular Dr. Pepper," another agreed.

7UP Tropical

7UP Tropical is a "cool, crisp combination of 7UP, the #2 lemon-lime carbonated soft drink3, blended with tropical flavors of mango and peach and bursting with summery vibes," the company says. "It's definitely like a mango and peach. I really like it, both regular and zero sugar versions are excellent," one happy soda fan said.

Snapple Peach Tea & Lemonade

Snapple Peach Tea & Lemonade launches in March, Keurig Dr Pepper says, combining "the brand's #1 tea flavor with a citrusy tang of classic lemonade." The drink is sure to be a hit with nostalgic Snapple fans, who frequently post about the drink on social media. "When I got mono, all I could drink was Peach Snapple. Everything else made my throat feel like fire. I'm confident saying that I'm alive today because for six weeks in 2002, peach Snapple kept me from dying of dehydration," one fan shared on Reddit.

Bai Simbu Strawberry and Bai Shala Coconut Strawberry

These two new Bai drinks made with stevia will launch later in February, the company says: "Both varieties support a healthy immune system, with Simbu Strawberry providing a good source of Vitamin C and Zinc and Shala Coconut Strawberry a good source of Vitamin E and Zinc."

A&W Ice Cream Sundae

The A&W Ice Cream Sundae won't launch until August, giving excited fans something to look forward to. "If this is as good as it sounds I'm gonna need it by the gallon!" reads a post from the Snackolator Instagram account. "Originally this was rumored to be early in the year, but it's been confirmed to be an August release which makes sense given that it's the perfect time for an A&W Root Beer Float. Even better is that this is going to be available in both regular and zero sugar!" The soda is definitely worth waiting for, fans say. "We need this now! I feel like it's going to be one of the best sweet sodas out there!" one commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RC Cola Zero Sugar

RC Cola is finally available in a Zero Sugar option, to the delight of customers. "Surprised they didn't have a zero sugar variant til now. Love RC but switched to zero sugar everything," one said. "I haven't had RC in so long… I'm going to get some next time I'm at the store," another Redditor shared.