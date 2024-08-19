Heading to Sonic's drive-in is always a special experience. Whether you order the chain's pickle fries, Southwest crunch queso wrap, "Sonic Smasher," buffalo chicken dip bites, or refreshing rainbow slush, you know you're in for a scrumptious treat. However, when trying to slim down, you may place your favorite fast-food joints on the back burner. The good news is that you can still treat yourself to the healthier menu options at places like Sonic while sticking to your diet. Get excited, because we have the best Sonic order for weight loss.

"In a pinch for time and need a quick bite to eat? Or maybe you are just looking to satisfy a craving without overindulging. Sonic has a few menu items that can help you stay on track with your nutrition goals, as long as you know how to order correctly," explains Sarah Keathley, MS, RD, LD, from Top Nutrition Coaching.

Keathley shares some of the best Sonic orders for weight loss and her best healthier ordering tips to keep in mind the next time you head to Sonic.

The Three-Piece Chicken Tender With Small Ched 'R' Bites Is a Great Choice for Weight Loss

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 565

Fat : 39 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,135 mg

Carbs : 79 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 98 g)

Protein : 35 g

Keathley's first recommended Sonic order is the Three-Piece Chicken Tenders with a small-sized Ched "R" Bites and a large Diet Cherry Limeade. At only 565 calories, you'll be getting an impressive 35 grams of protein and deliciousness in your order. Plus, the small size is key when ordering items like the Ched "R" Bites.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"When looking to order at a fast-food restaurant, we still want to focus on portion size and protein," Keathley stresses. "Ordering in smaller portions can be a key component to success for weight loss. A supersized portion can make it really hard to stop eating, even when our body tells us it's full. Ordering a small size from the beginning can save us extra calories and takes out the thought process behind when to stop eating."

If you're not a major fan of chicken tenders, there are a couple of other Sonic orders Keathley recommends for dieters.

Option 2

Sonic Jr. Cheeseburger

Small Pickle Fry

Large Coke Zero

Option 3

Small Jumbo Popcorn Chicken

Small Groovy Fries

Large Diet Coke with Blackberry Sugar-Free Add-In

What makes all of these options great choices is their protein content, a stellar macronutrient for your body. "[Protein] helps us feel fuller longer, offers better blood sugar control, aids in weight management, and enhances muscle mass," explains Keathley. "You should aim to hit double digits with protein in your order as a standard goal, even when ordering fast food."

General Healthier Ordering Tips at Sonic: