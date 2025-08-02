7 Drinks to Help You Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Month

When you’re trying to meet weight loss goals, staying consistent, sticking to a plan and watching what you consume is key. While many focus on food, what you drink also makes a difference. If you’re careful about your meals, but load up on sugary drinks, that impacts how much weight you’ll lose.

“If your goal is to shrink your waist and reduce body fat, it’s not about eating or drinking less, it’s about finding smarter drinks,” says Terry Tateossian, an ISSA Nutritionist and ISSA Personal Trainer, IIN Hormone Specialist, IIN Emotional Eating Coach, and the Founder of THOR: The House of Rose.

“You want beverages that regulate blood sugar, reduce inflammation, and support lean muscle retention,” she explains.

While drinks themselves won’t burn calories for you, here are 7 store-bought drinks she recommends to her clients looking to slim down.

Green Tea (or Matcha)

Known for its unique taste and health benefits like fighting inflammation and improving heart health, per the Cleveland Clinic, green tea is a pantry staple for many. But it can also help burn calories.

“Green tea contains EGCG, a plant compound that may support fat oxidation,” says Tateossian.

“It’s also naturally thermogenic, meaning it helps your body burn more calories at rest, without the crash of coffee.”

Mineralized Electrolyte Water

We all know water is the best way to stay replenished and hydrated and Tateossian recommends Mineralized Electrolyte Water to aid in weight loss.

She explains, “Dehydration slows metabolism and signals “stress” to the body. Sipping on water with magnesium, potassium, and sodium can reduce cravings, regulate cortisol, and support recovery.”

Bone Broth

Bone broth is a social media wellness trend that works to help weight loss goals, per Tateossian.

“Bone broth is rich in collagen, amino acids, and gut-healing nutrients, she says. “It’s protein-rich but low-cal, making it a smart in-between-meals drink that supports metabolism, joints, and skin elasticity as you lose fat.”

Cinnamon or Ginger Tea

Hot herbal tea is soothing and relaxing, but certain kinds like cinnamon or ginger at night can help with weight loss.

According to Tateossian, “Both herbs support blood sugar balance and digestion, while calming your nervous system for deeper sleep. Better sleep = better hormone balance = better fat loss.”

Coconut Water (with no added sugar)

Another great way to stay hydrated is with coconut water that doesn't have added sugar.

Tateossian says, “it’s packed with potassium and natural electrolytes, making it ideal for post-workout hydration or curbing cravings caused by mineral imbalances. When your body is properly hydrated at the cellular level, it’s more efficient at metabolizing fat.”

Protein Shake

Not all protein shakes are healthy because they’re loaded with worrisome ingredients and too much sugar, but JockoFuel is one Tateossian recommends.

“A ready-to-drink protein shake is one of the easiest tools to control hunger and keep blood sugar steady, which is critical for fat loss, she explains. “Drinking one in the late afternoon (when energy dips and cravings hit) can prevent overeating at dinner and help you hit your protein goal without extra cooking.”

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar has been touted to improve digestion and gut health, but it can also help slim your midsection.

Tateossian says, “It lowers blood sugar spikes and improves insulin sensitivity, which is crucial for fat loss. Just 1 tbsp in water before meals can make a difference, but listen to your body and skip it if it aggravates digestion.”