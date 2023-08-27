65 Healthy Weight Loss Dinner Recipes for Busy Weeknights
A common misconception among people who are trying to lose weight is that it's fine to skip a meal (or simply not eat enough) because it'll help you operate at a calorie deficit, which in turn will help you see faster results. This is categorically false. Regardless of whether or not you're trying to shed pounds, it's crucial that you give your body the calories and nutrients it needs in order to function and feel its best. But the busier life gets, the harder it can be to make sure you're not only eating all of your meals but also consuming food that is healthy and nutritious on a consistent basis. If you have trouble finding the time and energy to make dinner on busy weeknights, read on to get inspired with 65 easy, healthy meals that will support your weight loss goals.
How To Make Healthy Weight Loss Dinners
According to Dr. Lisa R. Young, Ph.D., RDN, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and The Portion Teller Plan, there are several guidelines you should follow to keep your weight loss goals on track when it comes to preparing a healthy dinner:
- Try to fill half your plate with colorful vegetables. Include your favorite non-starchy vegetables like broccoli, spinach, cauliflower, red pepper, and/or Bok choy.
- Include healthy proteins such as fish, chicken, beans, tofu, tempeh, and eggs. This should be 1/4 of the plate.
- Grill or bake your fish or chicken instead of frying it.
- Include a healthy starch for 1/4 of your plate, such as sweet potato, brown rice, quinoa, kasha, farro, or a baked potato. Limit white flour and practice portion control—you can still include some starch and lose weight, just don't eat too much of it.
Now that you have a better understanding of some of the ways you can make a healthy dinner on even your busiest nights, check out some of these recipes for inspiration.
Chicken Burger with Sun-dried Tomato Aioli
Total time: ~30 minutes
For those nights when you're craving a burger, a chicken burger can be an easy (but still delicious) alternative with far less saturated fat than a beef burger. This healthy dinner recipe is ideal because it can be made in 30 minutes or less. You'll have a protein-rich, lower-fat meal on busy nights and you'll still be satisfied.
Chicken Burgers.
Asian-Inspired Tuna Burger with Wasabi Mayo
Total time: ~45 minutes
Much like the chicken burger, our recipe for tuna burgers with wasabi mayo makes for a great weight-loss-friendly meal. Tuna is packed with lean protein, which will help you stay full and maintain lean muscle mass, and the wasabi mayo is so flavorful that you won't need to use that much at all.
Tuna Burgers.
Grilled Mahi-Mahi with Salsa Verde
Total time: ~30-45 minutes
Mahi-Mahi is another protein-rich fish you can cook in less than 30 minutes, and because it's high in protein and lower in fat, it makes for a great weight-loss dinner item. You can pair it with some sautéed vegetables or your choice of a salad.
Grilled Mahi-Mahi.
Scallops with Chimichurri
Total time: ~30-45 minutes (allows you to let the chimichurri sit for at least 20 minutes)
Scallops are not only full of flavor and nutrients, but they're extremely easy to cook. Just a few minutes on each side in the skillet, and you'll have perfectly cooked scallops in no time.
Scallops with Chimichurri.
Simple Chicken Scaloppine
Total time: ~20-30 minutes
Scaloppine is most often made from a thin slice of chicken or beef and is served with some sort of reduction sauce. This chicken scaloppine recipe uses white wine and is great for those looking for a healthy weight-loss dinner for super busy evenings because it can be made in under 30 minutes.
Chicken Scaloppine.
Spicy-Sweet Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Sandwich
Total time: ~20-30 minutes (doesn't include marinade time)
When searching for a healthy meal for weight loss that you can make in a short amount of time, you'll want to look for things high in protein, on the lower end calorie-wise, and ideally low in added sugars, too. This chicken and pineapple sandwich is ideal because it not only provides protein with very little fat and a moderate amount of calories, but it also provides a tangy sweetness with very little added sugar. The jalapeños also offer up a nice spice to balance out the sweetness.
Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Sandwich.
Grilled Caesar Salad
Total time: ~30 minutes
This is close to your typical Caesar salad—but better. The lettuce, croutons, and chicken are all grilled, providing a mouthful of flavor in just a little over 400 calories. This is also a great weight loss meal idea because you're giving your body a nice boost of protein and keeping calories, fat, and sugars on the lower end.
Grilled Caesar Salad.
Sweet and Spicy Beef Stir-Fry
Total time: ~20 minutes
Stir-fry is one of the easiest and most versatile dinners you can make, and this beef recipe can be made in about 20 minutes. Another perk apart from being delicious and healthy? You'll only have a couple of dishes to wash.
Sweet and Spicy Beef.
Greek Salad with Chicken
Total Time: ~30 minutes (if you want the salad chilled).
This salad has everything you could want in a healthy meal: loads of vegetables, healthy fats, and lean protein, all without adding high-calorie ingredients…the perfect combination! Plus, you can mix it up within minutes. If you don't feel like waiting for the salad to chill, you can go ahead and dive right in. It'll taste just as good!
Greek Salad With Chicken.
Chicken Fajita Burritos
Total Time: ~10-15 minutes
This protein-packed burrito comes with loaded chicken and beans with cheese on a whole-wheat tortilla. Plus, buying an already-cooked rotisserie chicken will save you a bunch of time. They're super easy to make, so why not have them at home instead of opting for a giant takeout burrito loaded with calories?
Chicken Fajita Burritos.
Rotisserie Chicken Tacos With Salsa Verde
Total Time: ~10-15 minutes
This quick and easy weight loss dinner uses store-bought everything, so little to no prep is necessary (only if you're heating the tortillas). A recipe so easy, and you'll end up having rotisserie chicken leftovers that you can use for all sorts of things for days!
Rotisserie Chicken Tacos with Verde Salsa.
Butter-Baked Salmon and Asparagus
Total Time: 20 minutes
This is one of the easiest weeknight meals you can make thanks to the minimal prep required. If you like a simple salmon, this will do the trick. Plus, it's keto-friendly.
Butter-Baked Salmon and Asparagus.
Salsa Chicken
Total Time: 20 minutes
Such an easy protein-packed meal. All you have to do is pick your favorite salsa to smother the chicken in, and top with cheese (The freshly grated stuff is always better than the packaged, so if you have the time to shred, then go for it.)
Salsa Chicken.
Keto Cheeseburger Casserole
Total Time: ~20 minutes
Mark our words: This healthier version of Hamburger Helper is going to become your new comfort food dinner staple. This fresh version includes a hearty helping of beef as your protein and no-sugar-added sauce, so you know you're getting a good quality dinner. Plus, this is keto-friendly, making it a great addition to your diet.
Keto Cheeseburger Casserole.
Pesto Chicken
Total Time: 30 minutes
As you may have noticed, chicken is all over this list, because it's so versatile, and as we already said, it's an ideal protein source for anyone trying to lose weight. The pesto is the perfect topping as it provides tons of flavor. Fill the other side of your plate with some leafy greens to make a salad, and you've got yourself a filling dish in a flash.
Pesto Chicken.
Lemon Chicken
Total Time: 20 minutes
Using lemon juice can be a great way to add loads of flavor without relying on a sugary store-bought marinade or sauce. If you feel like adding something else to the dinner table, try adding in a veggie like broccoli. The floret of the broccoli will soak up the lemon juice nicely.
Lemon Chicken.
Oven-Baked Chicken Fingers With Chipotle Honey Mustard
Total Time: ~30 minutes
These chicken fingers are so good, you'll forget all about your old fast-food favorites. While this recipe is calling to make your chicken fingers from scratch, you can cut the time down even more by purchasing frozen tenders at the store. You can use this recipe as inspiration and still make the delicious chipotle honey mustard sauce for dipping.
Oven-Baked Chicken Fingers.
Barbecue Chicken
Total Time: 20 minutes
Another easy way to coat your protein is by slathering a little barbecue sauce all over your chicken breast (just make sure to choose a better-for-you barbecue sauce). Top with cheese and some red onions (a bonus veggie!) to create a filling meal without the extra calories.
Barbecue Chicken.
Rotisserie Chicken Parm Casserole
Total Time: 30 minutes
Once again, what might otherwise be a complicated and time-consuming dish can be easily simplified by using a store-bought rotisserie chicken! You can also use whole wheat pasta as well as part-skim mozzarella cheese to bring out the healthier side of the dish.
Rotisserie Chicken Parmigiana Casserole from The Best Rotisserie Chicken Cookbook.
Bruschetta Chicken
Total Time: 20 minutes
When you think of bruschetta, you probably think of tomatoes on bread. For this chicken recipe, you're getting the flavors of this Italian topping with the bonus of protein from the chicken. It eliminates those unwanted carbs from the bread and will keep you full and satisfied.
Bruschetta Chicken.
Paleo Thai Beef Stir-Fry
Total Time: 35 minutes
There's so much to love about stir-frys. They don't take any special skills or crazy ingredients and they're really quick to throw together. This paleo version packs protein, veggies, and delicious flavor that will make you feel as if you're eating at a restaurant with better benefits.
Paleo Thai Beef Stir-Fry.
Juicy Asian Chicken and Saucy Slaw
Total Time: 25 minutes
A grill pan provides you with the best Asian takeout—in the comfort of your own home. With the addition of fresh ingredients and a hearty amount of veggies, you'll be cutting down a lot of the sodium. And that's important, because too much sodium may lead to retaining water, and bloating doesn't help when you're trying to lose weight. That's why we love this easy, at-home version!
Juicy Asian Chicken and Saucy Slaw.
Chicken Fried Rice
Total Time: 15-20 minutes
Another easy weight loss meal that tastes just like takeout, you'll want to swap to this version whenever you're craving fried rice. A mixture of delicious chicken with crunchy veggies and a bit of rice coated in low-sodium soy sauce makes this a dieter's delight.
Chicken Fried Rice.
Beef With Broccoli
Total Time: ~45 minutes
This popular Chinese food staple just got a bit healthier. The tender beef and fresh broccoli are mixed with a flavorful sauce made out of wine and beef stock. If you want to add a healthy starch, serve it over steamed brown rice. Once everything is prepped, this dish is cooked in one pan, making cleanup super easy.
Beef With Broccoli.
Turkey and Two-Bean Chili
Total Prep Time: 20 minutes
The reason this hearty turkey chili makes our list is that although it does take some time to cook, it's so easy to prep, and you can let it sit in the crockpot simmering all day without touching it. By the time you're home for dinner, it'll be ready to devour. You may even have leftovers to eat on another night.
Turkey and Two-Bean Chili.
Whole30 Chicken Zoodle Soup
Total Prep Time: 25 minutes
Who's going to miss the pasta when you can get the same consistency through a vegetable? Zucchini makes for a great alternative to starchy pasta, hence the name "zucchini noodles" (zoodles). It's comforting, filling, and flavorful, and you're getting protein and vegetables in one serving. What more can you ask for?
Whole30 Chicken Zoodle Soup.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Total Prep Time: ~25 minutes
You would most likely find tortilla soup at any Mexican restaurant, and this at-home version can rival what you would get elsewhere. You've got chunks of pulled chicken mixed into tomato broth and topped with some avocado, tortilla strips, and even a bit of hot sauce to amp up the flavor. Your taste buds will be bouncing off the walls from the fiesta in your mouth.
Chicken Tortilla Soup.
Low-Calorie Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Total Prep Time: ~15-20 minutes
This DIY soup may be your new favorite, even better than Au Bon Pain's or Panera's. You still get all the perks of a cheesy soup, but the broccoli shines, giving you a low-calorie but satisfying meal packed with essential nutrients. And the secret ingredient? Beer! You just can't go wrong with this diet-friendly dinner idea.
Low-Calorie Broccoli Cheddar Soup.
Italian Meatball Soup
Total Time: ~20 minutes
Soup is such a comforting food. It's even better when the soup is chock full of meat and vegetables to make you feel full while staying light on the calories. Buy a bag of store-bought meatballs to help this soup come together in minutes.
Italian Meatball Soup.
Chickpea Quinoa Soup
Total Prep Time: 40 minutes
Meat-lovers and vegetarians alike will fall for this loaded soup packed with 8 grams of protein, great for fat burning. The addition of both chickpeas and quinoa makes this a very nourishing and satisfying comfort soup that you'll want to make all year long.
Chickpea Quinoa Soup.
Sheet-Pan Italian Pork Chops
Total Time: 40 minutes
These pork chops are loaded with protein. Plus, they're ready to bake in no time and take little to no prep. Baking the pork chops and vegetables together on one sheet makes this easy, from start to finish.
Sheet-Pan Italian Pork Chops.
Sweet and Spicy Glazed Salmon with Roasted Veggies
Total Time: 40 minutes
The perfect combination of spicy and sweet that will make your taste buds dance. Enjoy this easy-to-make tasty protein accompanied by crispy baked vegetables, all cooked on one pan for easy cleanup.
Sweet and Spicy Glazed Salmon with Roasted Veggies.
Turkey Sloppy Joe
Total Time: ~15 minutes
As the name suggests, sloppy Joes are a fun, albeit messy, dinner idea. The use of turkey makes for a lean version, and all the ingredients are cooked in one pan, making it easy to make and assemble. Chances are you won't even notice the difference between ground turkey and beef.
Turkey Sloppy Joe.
Chicken Thigh Tzatziki Bowl
Total Time: 25-30 minutes
Go Greek with this deliciously light and filling bowl. The tzatziki is refreshing and not dense, but still adds the perfect amount of cooling flavor to the warm quinoa and chicken. The other fixings are perfect toppings to make this healthy dish shine.
Chicken Thigh Tzatziki Bowl.
Whole30 Beef Burrito Bowls
Total Time: 25-30 minutes
Move over, Chipotle! These make-your-own bowls offer all the best parts of a burrito with none of the extra starch. Instead, you get cauliflower rice incorporated into a hearty bowl of beef, fresh guac, and a bunch of other wholesome ingredients.
Whole30 Beef Burrito Bowls.
Warm Kale-Quinoa Salad
Total Time: 30 minutes
Protein from the nuts and chicken, the quinoa as a healthy starch, and an array of greens and fruits…this is the perfect power salad that's easy to make and sweeter to eat.
Warm Kale Quinoa Salad.
Air Fryer Chipotle Chickpea Tacos
Total Time: 10 minutes
Chickpeas are full of nutrients as well as a good source of both fiber and protein, making them a good alternative to meat and a great food for weight loss. Air frying these chickpeas will bring a nice crunch to the taco and the fresh ingredients to top off make for a feel-good dinner.
Air Fryer Chipotle Chickpea Tacos.
Air Fryer Meatballs
Total Time: ~15-20 minutes
Thanks to the air fryer, these meatballs come out tender on the inside and lightly crispy on the outside—perfect to eat on their own or with a drizzle of your favorite sauce. The secret? Mushrooms. These fungi help bind the meatballs together while also reducing the overall fat and calorie count.
Air Fryer Meatballs.
Instant Pot Tofu Tikka Masala
Total Time: ~25-30 minutes
This vegetarian version of tikka masala brings all the flavor of the traditional Indian dish in a flash, thanks to the Instant Pot! Tofu is a wonderful source of protein, and it's great for fat-burning. Mix it with the classic spices and other traditional Indian cuisine ingredients and you've got a perfect masala dinner.
Instant Pot Tofu Tikka Masala.
Instant Pot Chili
Total Time: ~40 minutes
Not only can you make this in an instant pot for easy cooking, but it's also keto-friendly. This low-carb chili keeps the beans out, and your tastebuds are instead greeted with more meat and spices.
Instant Pot Chili.
Instant Pot Lemon Chicken
Total Time: 30 minutes
Remember when we said chicken is versatile? Cooking it in an Instant Pot will soak up all the delicious flavors of the surrounding chicken broth and lemon juice, while ensuring this protein is cooked in full.
Instant Pot Lemon Chicken.
Instant Pot Steak Fajitas
Total Time: 30 minutes
Say goodbye to throwing your peppers, onions, and meat onto a burning and sizzling skillet that sets off your fire alarm. This no-mess steak fajita recipe is easy to prep and cook without any hassle. Enjoy it over a bed of lettuce or with a whole wheat tortilla!
Instant Pot Steak Fajitas.
Chipotle Shrimp Quesadilla
Total Time: ~35 minutes
Ordering a quesadilla at a restaurant usually means you'll get a grease bomb loaded with extra fat and calories. This at-home recipe cuts all of that out of the equation. You still get the gooey cheese, spicy shrimp, and caramelized veggies, just without the heaviness.
Chipotle Shrimp Quesadillas.
Crispy Quesadillas with Guacamole
Total Time: ~20 minutes
This is a loaded quesadilla guaranteed to fill you up (and with all good ingredients, too!). Enjoy a tortilla stuffed with chorizo, cheese, and veggies, all with the satisfaction of knowing it's a low-calorie dish that cuts out the grease.
Crispy Quesadilla with Guacamole.
Lower-Calorie Steak Nachos
Total Time: ~30 minutes
Who says you can't turn nachos into dinner? Although normally an app to share, these nachos are loaded with hearty ingredients, including protein-packed steak, reduced-fat cheese, and fiber-filled beans.
Lower-Calorie Steak Nachos.
Chicken Mole Enchiladas
Total Time: ~20-25 minutes
This healthy recipe is very authentic, similar to how it's made in Mexican cities. This particular recipe contains about 30% fewer calories than those you'd find in Mexican-American restaurants, so you can feel better about eating this dish when you're trying to lose weight.
Chicken Mole Enchiladas.
Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad
Total Time: ~15 minutes
When it comes to healthy meal ideas, salads are always a good option. Served over a bed of greens with mixed vegetables, this one provides all of the nutritional value of a salad, but with a touch of Asian zing. The mandarin oranges also add some extra brightness and flavor.
Orange Chicken Salad.
Pesto Chicken Cauliflower Gnocchi
Total Time: ~15 minutes
The use of Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi is great because it cuts out the starch from a typical potato gnocchi dish. For this particular pasta, adding cherry tomatoes with a touch of pesto gives you a simple yet delicious taste that isn't loaded with extra calories.
Pesto Chicken Cauliflower Gnocchi.
Chicken Alfredo Gnocchi
Total Time: ~20 minutes
We know what you're thinking: Alfredo sauce and weight loss don't belong in the same sentence, right? It may seem too good to be true, but thanks to the cauliflower gnocchi and the addition of fiber-filled veggies, you'll be getting a satisfying meal that fills you up without overeating.
Chicken Alfredo Gnocchi.
Sheet-Pan Gnocchi With Chicken Sausage
Total Time: 30 minutes
This bright and colorful meal can all be made on a single sheet pan, and you know how much we love that. There's hardly any extra sauce or seasoning to it, making it light on calories. Plus the green beans and tomatoes give you extra nutrients while the sausage gives you protein.
Sheet-Pan Gnocchi With Chicken Sausage.
Arugula and Prosciutto Pizza
Total Time: ~15-20 minutes
Grab some pre-made pizza dough at your local pizza place or grocery store for this veggie-loaded pie. This Italian-inspired dish is perfect for pizza night, whether it's for just you or you're making it for the family. The baked cherry tomatoes mix with the slight bitterness of the arugula, and both combine perfectly with the saltiness of the prosciutto. This dish will make you feel like you're sitting in Italy.
Arugula and Prosciutto Pizza.
Turkey Bolognese with Garlic Spaghetti Squash
Total Time: ~45 minutes
Italian dish meets paleo, which is perfect for a diet-based dinner. The lean turkey meat creates a heart bolognese sauce that mixes nicely with a garlic spaghetti squash, a great alternative to your typical pasta! This cuts carbs while still giving you filling protein and fiber.
Turkey Bolognese With Spaghetti Squash.
Loaded Alfredo Pasta With Chicken and Veggies
Total Time: ~30 minutes
This Alfredo dish isn't your classic heavy cream and high-fat sauce. Instead, you substitute in a basic béchamel sauce with flour, milk, butter, and Parmesan. Then, instead of tons of pasta, you add in a lot of other healthier ingredients like chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, and sun-dried tomatoes.
Loaded Alfredo Pasta With Chicken and Veggies.
Homestyle Healthier Baked Ziti
Total Time: ~40 minutes
Here's another comfort food classic that doesn't sound like it would be weight-loss-friendly. However, while you do get the pasta, you also get the addition of sausage, which adds protein. This makes for a very filling dish where you won't feel as if you have to eat too much pasta to satisfy you. You can also opt for whole wheat or protein pasta.
Homestyle Healthier Baked Ziti.
Taco Pasta
Total Time: ~25 minutes
A delicious blend of Mexican seasonings mixed with pasta, this delicious dish packs 19 grams of protein in under 400 calories per serving. You'll be able to enjoy this fat-burning dinner quickly and efficiently, as all you need is one pot to cook all your ingredients and let those flavors just melt into one another.
Taco Pasta.
Keto Charcuterie Platter
Total Time: ~5-10 minutes
You don't have to be on the keto diet to love this gorgeous charcuterie platter, because it requires zero cooking. You might even call it the ultimate 'Girl Dinner.' This weeknight-friendly option provides meats, cheeses, nuts, seeds, and more for a low-carb meal. Remember, there's no rule that says you have to use the stove for a meal to qualify as dinner!
Keto Charcuterie Platter.
Skillet Chipotle Chicken Enchilada Bake
Total Time: 30-50 minutes
This cheesy, eight-ingredient enchilada dish comes together with the help of just two pieces of cookware. The addition of fiber-filled black beans means this meal will keep your belly full and your brain sharp.
Get the recipe from What's Gaby Cooking.
One Pot Lemon Herb Chicken and Rice
Total Time: 30 minutes
The fewer ingredients and dishes used, the better! This recipe involves just seven ingredients and one large skillet. You can even swap the white rice for brown rice if you prefer.
Get the recipe from Le Creme de la Crumb.
Gnocchi Skillet with Chicken Sausage and Tomatoes
Total Time: 10-15 minutes
A sausage dish with under three grams of fat!? Woohoo! Pair it with a simple side salad for a veggie-packed meal even your kids will want to eat.
Get the recipe from The Kitchn.
Creamy Chicken Quinoa Broccoli Casserole
Total Time: 45 min
This cheesy, bacon-topped dish proves you don't need to give up comfort food to lose weight. By using quinoa instead of traditional white rice, you'll get a hearty addition of fiber. And, thanks to the addition of broccoli, this dish provides a fair amount of vitamin C—a nutrient that counteracts cortisol, a stress hormone that can cause stubborn belly fat, among other health problems.
Get the recipe from Pinch of Yum.
Mexican Tortilla Casserole
Total Time: 30 minutes
Make dinner a fiesta with this recipe that relies on canned beans and a combination of frozen and no-chop veggies—ingredients that keep prep time to a quick 10 minutes. Pop in the oven for 20 minutes, and voila, you've got a fiber- and protein-rich meal in a flash.
Mexican Tortilla Casserole from Savory Simple.
One Pot Lemon Orzo Shrimp
Total Time: 40 minutes
This hearty dish has all the makings of a solid, flavor-packed meal. You've got carbs, veggies, shrimp, and a plethora of spices for extra taste. Best of all, it's completely customizable. Not a fan of tomatoes or peas? Add in some of your preferred veggies instead.
One Pot Lemon Orzo Shrimp from Damn Delicious.
5-Ingredient Easy White Chicken Chili
Total Time: 15 minutes
A chili recipe that comes together in just 15 minutes sounds too good to be true, but it's not! Once again, pre-cooked chicken helps to cut the cooking time. Plus, swapping out the sour cream and tortilla chips with avocado and fresh cilantro helps cut calories and fat.
Get the recipe from Gimme Some Oven.
5-Ingredient Chili
Total Time: 50 minutes
Another chili that comes together in under an hour! Not only is this chili delicious and super filling, but it's also one of the easiest weight loss dinner recipes to make thanks to its short ingredient list. Along with the beans, which speed up your metabolism, sprinkle on some extra chili powder. The spice gets its heat from a compound called capsaicin, one of nature's most potent fat burners.
5-Ingredient Chili from Gimme Some Oven.