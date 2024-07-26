Fast-Growing Greek Chain Announces Major Expansion

Gyro and souvlaki fans could have a new spot to score their favorite Greek dishes. Nick the Greek, a Northern California-based fast-casual chain that specializes in Greek street food, has announced expansion plans that will bring 13 new restaurants to three states.

The chain recently signed three development deals for five units in Salt Lake City, Utah; five units in Nashville, Tenn.; and three units in San Diego, Calif. The brand expects to open more than 25 locations in 2024 and will approach 100 locations by the end of the year.

Nick the Greek has not yet shared where these new Salt Lake City, Nashville, and San Diego units will be located nor when they're slated to open their doors.

The chain was founded in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick, and Baby Nick Tsigaris. The menu includes a variety of pitas, plates, gyro bowls, and salads, featuring protein options like beef, chicken, pork, falafel, and veggies.

Nick the Greek has ramped up growth over the last three years, increasing its unit count by almost 100%. The chain currently operates more than 75 locations across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and Utah and has "dozens more in the works," according to a press release.

In July, Nick the Greek opened two new California locations—one in San Francisco and another in Petaluma. A month before, the chain added two more California restaurants in Santa Maria and Downtown San Mateo.

"This has been an impressive and dynamic growth period for Nick the Greek as we continue to partner with franchisees who are equally passionate about expanding our footprint nationwide," Komiel Mohsen, CEO of Nick the Greek, said in a press release. "We are eager and well-positioned to bring Nick the Greek to new markets across the country and believe the sky's the limit to what our brand can achieve simply by doing what we do best—meeting the growing demand for authentic Greek street food."

In addition to upping its store count, Nick the Greek recently expanded its dessert options with the launch of its Chocolate Shell Fro-Yo, which is only available for a limited time.

Nick the Greek isn't the only Mediterranean chain that has been experiencing notable growth over the last few years. Fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened 72 new locations in 2023 and plans to open another 50 to 54 restaurants in 2024. Long-term, the chain aims to reach 1,000 locations by 2032. In April, Yelp named Cava the fastest-growing restaurant chain and overall brand.