Costco's Deli Just Launched an Exciting New Taco Kit

For many Costco shoppers, a trip to the warehouse club wouldn't be complete without visiting the deli. Between the yakisoba stir fry kit, gyro kit, and the famous $4.99 rotisserie chicken, this popular department offers all sorts of quick and easy meal options, including a brand-new one featuring crispy shrimp.

The deli department's latest addition is a Tempura Shrimp Taco Kit, which includes 12 corn and flour tortillas, 12 pieces of tail-off, tempura-breaded shrimp, fresh shredded vegetables, cilantro lime crema, and pico de gallo. Shoppers recently spotted this new deli item for $5.99 per pound, which comes to around $16 or $17. As with any Costco product, prices and product availability can vary by location.

Customers recently alerted Costco fans of this new taco kit, with Instagram users @costcodeals and @whats_in_your_cart, writing, "These were available in Canada and now are available in the U.S. warehouses!"

Shoppers have already shared positive reviews of the item.

"We loved these!" one commenter wrote.

"Surprisingly good! We just had it tonight from the Rohnert Park Costco," another one added.

Similarly, another customer took to Reddit to share that the meal "just hit [San Francisco] Bay Area Costcos," adding "Might be our new favorite prepared meal."

It's unclear if the new taco kit will be available on a nationwide scale. The Tempura Shrimp Taco Kit first hit Costco's Canada locations a few months ago.

This new offering isn't the only prepared taco meal Costco shoppers can purchase. The deli is also home to the Chicken Street Taco Kit, a popular ready-to-heat meal featuring 12 corn and flour tortillas, grilled seasoned chicken, shredded cheese, fresh shredded vegetables, cilantro lime crema, and tomato salsa.

The Tempura Shrimp Taco Kit is one of several new items to recently hit Costco's deli. In the spring, the warehouse club debuted its new Chipotle Chicken Bowl. This meal features grilled seasoned chicken, cilantro lime rice, shredded cheese, salsa, guacamole, and lime wedges. The item is priced at $4.99 per pound, which comes to around $18.

Additionally, the warehouse club just introduced a new Tandoori Chicken Wrap, which consists of a tomato basil tortilla filled with tandoori-style chicken, cauliflower, carrots, diced red onions, cilantro, and a mint yogurt sauce. However, this wrap has received criticism from customers, who have aired grievances about the item's lack of flavor.