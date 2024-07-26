Is Chick-fil-A Discontinuing Its Waffle Fries? Here's What the Chain Says

From the launch of new menu items to the rollout of convenient new app features, a plethora of positive developments have been underway at Chick-fil-A over the past couple of years. However, rumors that the chicken chain will soon make a huge change to its menu recently sent some customers into full panic mode.

TikToker and alleged Chick-fil-A employee @bri.daniela claimed in a viral July 10 TikTok video that the chain planned to "take away" its fan-favorite Waffle Fries (420 calories per medium order). According to PEOPLE, the TikTok user appeared to be eating a regular-shaped French fry in the video, which racked up more than three million views but has since been deleted.

Customers Just Chose the Best Fried Chicken Chain In 2024—And It's Not Chick-fil-A

The alleged plans to pull the Waffle Fries from menus immediately stirred up outcry among customers, which isn't surprising given that the side has been a staple at Chick-fil-A since 1985. Many fans posted comments or shared their own videos expressing grief over the alleged loss.

"My heart just dropped," a TikToker commented on a post about the rumors.

"I would cry," another wrote.

Thankfully, Chick-fil-A fans won't have to say goodbye to the beloved menu item after all. The chain confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE this week that its "much-loved Waffle Fries are not going anywhere." Additionally, the news site reported that @bri.daniela posted a follow-up to the original video to clarify that the Waffle Fries weren't being discontinued and she "didn't expect [the video] to blow up." The follow-up video has since been deleted as well.

Though the Waffle Fries won't actually be discontinued, Chick-fil-A has been testing a new Waffle Fry recipe at select locations in the United States in 2024. The company's website says that the new recipe is crispier than the original—a change that many customers have called for over the years.

The test fries use a blend of starches to boost the crispy factor, but still have the "same great flavor guests have come to love," the site says. The chain has yet to decide whether the crispier Waffle Fries will become a permanent offering at its restaurants.

I Tried Chick-fil-A's Entire Breakfast Menu—and One Item Blew Me Away

In other Chick-fil-A news, the fried chicken chain was recently unseated by Del Taco as the best overall fast-food spot in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. Chick-fil-A took the crown in the 2023 edition of the annual awards, but dropped to third place in 2024 as Del Taco rose to first place. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"This popular taco stop, which serves all kinds of satisfying Mexican fare including burritos, quesadillas, and nachos, also offers burgers and fries. In addition, Del Taco has a dedicated breakfast menu, as well as a vegan and vegetarian menu," USA Today's 10Best editors wrote.