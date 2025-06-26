7 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Starting Early on June 29th

Amazon Prime Day falls on Tuesday, July 8 through Friday, July 11 this year, but you don’t have to wait until then to take advantage of some truly impressive deals. Many companies and brands are starting their sales early for lucky customers to snag great bargains before the major Prime Day sales kick in, some starting as early as June 29. From air fryers to K-Cup pods, these are some must-have deals you don’t want to wait until July 8 for. Here are seven of the best Amazon Prime early sales products.

Ninja 5.5qt Air Fryer

Starting June 29, the Ninja 5.5qt Air Fryer will go on sale for $99.99 (originally $179.99). The larger size makes it perfect for cooking larger meals. “I have used this for everything since I got it. Toasting bread, muffins, bagels. Warming up leftovers, cooking numerous types of chicken. This is the best purchase I have made in years!” one Amazon customer said.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

The iconic Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven (3.5 qt) is on sale for $279.00 down from $359.95, and is a must-have (not to mention beautiful) item. “Le Creuset dutch ovens are indispensable in the kitchen!” one shopper said. “I currently have the 3.5 qt, 2 qt, and the 5.5 qt is on the way. I use one of them almost everyday in place of traditional saucepans. They distribute the heat better than anything else I’ve used (and I’ve used a lot of different cookware), I don’t have to worry about them warping, the finish flaking off in food, or a handle coming loose.”

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Makere

The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is on sale for $89.99, down from $99.99. “We have had larger Keurigs over the years and needed one for our RV where size and ease of use are paramount,” one shopper said. “It is compact, yet very sturdy. Keurig knew these may have a tougher life than one that is always on the counter. It seems better built than the big ones.”

Ninja Air Fryer & Toaster Oven

Starting June 29, the Ninja Air Fryer & Toaster Oven will go on sale for $229.99 (originally $349.99). “I can’t recommend this oven enough!” one Amazon customer raved. “After trying and returning different brands, I finally found the perfect fit with this one. At 78, I appreciate how easy it is to use, and it excels at everything it does. As a baking lover, I am thrilled with how everything comes out perfectly every time. The only time I use my regular oven now is for cookies and large casserole dishes.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Keurig Entertainers Variety Pack

Bored of the same coffee every day? The Keurig Entertainers Variety Pack is on sale for $23.99, down from $29.54. “I love the selections!” one shopper shared. “It’s nice not having to drink the same old coffee every day. I didn’t find the coffee to be bitter. It smells wonderful while brewing. All in all, it’s great quality. The price is about average to other boxes this size.”

Shark PowerDetect 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop

The Shark PowerDetect 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop with NeverTouch Pro Base will be on sale for $799.99 (originally $1,199.99). “I was looking at something that would actually scrub the floor and also vacuum, but had more sensors and was smarter than iRobot, because those Roombas are just kind of not that intelligent, let’s be honest, especially for what you pay for them, but this one was just way, way, way better, even after a day having it,” one Amazon customer said.

Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner will be on sale for $199.99 (originally $349.99). “What I love most is how lightweight and portable it is,” one shopper said. “I don’t have to wrestle with a bulky, corded vacuum anymore, which makes cleaning way easier. The fact that it’s cordless means I can take it around the house (and even into the car) without being limited by power outlets. The 50-minute runtime is impressive too—I can easily clean my entire house in one go without worrying about it running out of battery halfway through.”