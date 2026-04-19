5 Best Frozen Salisbury Steaks Made With Real Beef, According to Shoppers

Top frozen Salisbury steak meals shoppers say deliver real beef flavor.

While Salisbury steaks aren’t as popular as they once were, the meal, consisting of seasoned ground beef patties, topped with mushrooms and a rich, savory gravy, evokes nostalgia in food form for many people. There are tons of recipes for the savory dish online, but if you don’t have hours to spend in the kitchen, you can find a precooked meal in the freezer section of your local grocery store. What are the best options? Here are the 5 best frozen Salisbury steaks, according to shoppers.

Stouffer’s Salisbury Steak

Stouffer’s Salisbury Steak with Mac and Cheese Dinner Frozen Meal has been a favorite of shoppers for decades. “Don’t change this please!!” writes one Target shopper. “This is one of my favorites for many years. I love this gravy. Not heavy like some others.” Others agree. “I love this Salisbury Steak, I have a choice of cooking in the oven or the microwave is great it doesn’t change the great flavor or the quality. My husband and eat it once a week.”

Marie Callender’s Salisbury Steak

Marie Callender’s Salisbury Steak features a beef patty in gravy with roasted potatoes and mac & cheese, delivering 23g of protein with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. It is “nearly perfect,” says a shopper. “Overall a really solid meal, if served on a plate you might be able to fool someone that you made it from scratch,” writes a Redditor. “Just had this last week, one of my favorites actually,” another says. “It’s a classic – I scarfed these down before marching band practice in hs and whenever I indulged in them now, it brings me back. A comfort food for me,” another says.

Healthy Choice Salisbury Steak

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Healthy Choice Salisbury Steak is a healthier version of the usually calorie-heavy meal made with lean beef and lighter binders. “This Salisbury steak is amazing!! You would never know you’re eating healthy with this. The only way to improve it is to put more in it! It’s very healthy while proving the richness in the gravy sauce!” says one Kroger shopper. “This is delicious and easy to fix. The gravy on the steak is really good,” adds another. “I have tried many brands of salisbury steak and this by far is my favorite! Super easy to prepare and never disappoints! Its a great easy and healthy option for all ages! Great portion sizes as well!” a third says.

Hungry-Man Salisbury Steak

Hungry-Man Salisbury Steak, a hearty beef patty in a home-style mushroom-and-onion gravy, with creamy mashed potatoes, green beans, and a rich chocolate brownie dessert, is another favorite. “Best Salisbury steak from a frozen meal I’ve had in ages,” one Walmart shopper says. “My favorite of all the frozen meals I buy. Meat and gravy have great flavor and you sure can’t beat the price,” another says. “Meal was very tasty. Quantity was plentiful and price was affordable,” says a third.

Lean Cuisine Salisbury Steak

Other health-conscious shoppers buy Lean Cuisine Salisbury Steak. “This is my absolute favorite of the LC varieties. I scoop out the contents into a glass loaf pan, bake it at 375 for 35 minutes. Mac n cheese has that cooked crust on the outside, Salisbury steak & gravy perfect consistency & texture,” writes a Target shopper. “Very filling. Good gravy. Better than a full fat frozen salisbury steak,” adds another.