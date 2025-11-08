6 Eating Rules That Flatten Belly Overhang After 45

Belly overhang is an all-too-common issue for those over 45, especially women who have had children or anyone who has lost weight. Genetics and aging may also cause belly overhang, but there are certain ways to help improve both the health and appearance of your abdomen. We asked Sahar Berjis, RD, MPH, and Founder of Inner Health and Wellness, which simple eating habits could help flatten belly overhang after 45, and she had some great advice. Read on to find out more.

Healthy Breakfast

Starting your day with a nutrient-packed meal can make a huge difference on weight loss and health. Berjis recommends a breakfast that will keep you going, instead of something that will have you crashing early. “Begin your day with protein and fiber to stabilize blood sugar and cortisol levels, reducing fat storage,” she says.

Drink Apple Cider Vinegar

Help along your digestion with natural ingredients, Berjis says. This can help with weight loss and fat-burning. “Use natural bitters or apple cider vinegar before meals to enhance digestion, nutrient absorption, and fat metabolism,” she advises.

Eat Spicy Foods

Studies show eating spicy foods can help boost weight loss through increased calorie burn. You don’t have to eat anything too spicy—but some cayenne may help with your belly-fat goals. “Incorporate cayenne pepper or bitter herbal spritzers into meals to naturally increase thermogenesis and circulation,” Berjis says.

No Late Night Snacking

Late night snacking can wreak havoc on your sleep, not to mention the extra calories. Studies show good sleep is essential for fat-burning. “Avoid late-night snacking so your body can focus on repair, hormone balance, and fat utilization overnight,” Berjis says.

All the Fermented Foods

Fermented foods are so good for you—not only are they delicious but they can help with fat-burning and a healthy gut. “Add fermented foods like sauerkraut, kefir, or kimchi to support a healthy microbiome—essential for flattening belly fat,” Berjis recommends.

Don’t Stress

Stress happens to everyone, but managing it is key to weight loss, fat-burning, and overall health and happiness. "Prioritize stress reduction and quality sleep, since cortisol and insulin are the two biggest drivers of belly fat retention," Berjis says. Even taking a simple walk can help you de-stress.