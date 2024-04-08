The 10 Best Functional Strength Exercises for Beginners

If you're not in the know about functional strength exercises, it's time to get familiar. These movements mimic activities of daily living and help improve overall physical performance and mobility. For my beginner clients, focusing on functional exercises is an excellent way to build a strong foundation of strength, stability, and movement quality. I recommend these functional strength exercises for beginners to help boost strength, coordination, and functional fitness.

Incorporating these exercises into your workout routine can help you build a strong foundation. Start slowly and focus on proper form and technique, gradually increasing the intensity and difficulty of each exercise as you progress. Remember to listen to your body and consult with a fitness professional if you have any underlying health conditions or concerns. With dedication and consistency, you'll be well on your way to improving your functional fitness and overall well-being.

Bodyweight Squats

Bodyweight squats are a fundamental functional exercise that targets the muscles of the lower body, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. They also engage the core for stability and balance, making them an excellent exercise for beginners.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and toes slightly turned out. Lower your body down as if you were sitting back in a chair, keeping your chest upright and your knees behind your toes. Press through your heels to return to the starting position, squeezing your glutes at the top. Control the movement.

Pushups (Modified if Necessary)

Pushups are a classic functional exercise that targets the muscles of the chest, shoulders, and triceps. Beginners can modify pushups by performing them on an incline or from their knees to make them more manageable.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders and your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Alternately, place your hands under your shoulders, and stay on your knees. Lower your body toward the ground by bending your elbows, keeping them close to your body. Push through your palms to lift your body back to the starting position. Focus on maintaining proper form and engaging the chest muscles.

Dumbbell Rows

Dumbbell rows are a unilateral exercise that targets the muscles of the upper back, shoulders, and arms. They also engage the core for stability, making them an effective exercise for beginners to improve posture and upper body strength.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and hold a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing your body. Hinge at the hips, and bend your knees slightly to lower your upper body toward the ground, keeping your back flat and your chest lifted. Pull the weight toward your lower ribs by squeezing your shoulder blades together and engaging the muscles of your upper back. Lower the weight with control.

Step-ups

Step-ups are a functional lower-body exercise that targets the muscles of the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. They also improve balance and coordination, making them an excellent exercise for beginners.

Stand in front of a sturdy bench or platform with your feet hip-width apart. Step onto the bench with your right foot, pressing through your heel to lift your body. Step back down with your left foot, returning to the starting position. Repeat on the opposite side, continuing to alternate.

Plank Variations

Planks are a fundamental core strengthening exercise that engages the muscles of the shoulders, chest, and glutes. Beginners can start with a basic plank and progress to more challenging variations as they build strength and stability.

Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders and your body in a straight line from head to heels. Hold this position for a set amount of time, focusing on maintaining proper form and engaging the core muscles. For an added challenge, try plank variations such as side planks, plank with leg lifts, or plank with shoulder taps.

Lunges

The lunge is a functional lower-body exercise that targets the muscles of the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. It improves balance and coordination, making the lunge an excellent exercise for beginners.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Take a big step forward with your right foot, and lower your body until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Push off your right foot to return to the starting position. Repeat on the opposite side, alternating legs.

Assisted Pull-ups

Assisted pull-ups are a beginner-friendly variation of the classic pull-up exercise that targets the muscles of the back, shoulders, and arms. This exercise uses assistance from a resistance band or assisted pull-up machine to make the movement more manageable for beginners.

Grip the pull-up bar with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and palms facing away from you. Place one foot or knee into the loop of a resistance band, or use an assisted pull-up machine to support your weight. Engage your core, and pull your body up toward the bar, leading with your chest and keeping your elbows close to your body. Lower your body with control until your arms are fully extended. Repeat for a set number of repetitions, focusing on proper form and controlled movement.

Russian Twists

Russian twists are a dynamic core exercise that targets the obliques and transverse abdominis, helping to improve rotational strength and stability.

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet lifted off the ground, leaning back slightly to engage your core. Hold a weight or medicine ball with both hands, and twist your torso to the right, bringing the weight toward the floor next to your hip. Reverse the motion and twist your torso to the left, bringing the weight toward the floor next to your left hip. Continue alternating sides in a controlled motion.

Chest Press

The chest press is a beginner-friendly upper-body exercise that targets the muscles of the chest, shoulders, and triceps. It can be performed using dumbbells or a resistance band for added resistance.

Lie on your back on a bench or the floor with a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing your feet. Extend your arms straight toward the ceiling with a slight bend in your elbows. Lower the weights to the sides in a wide arc motion until your elbows are bent at a 90-degree angle. Push the weights back up to the starting position, squeezing your chest muscles at the top. Control the movement.

Supermans

Superman is a beginner-friendly exercise that targets the muscles of the lower back, glutes, and shoulders. It helps improve spinal stability and posture, making it an ideal addition to any functional strength routine.

Lie face down on the floor with your arms extended overhead and your legs straight. Engage your core and lift your arms, chest, and legs off the ground simultaneously, squeezing your glutes at the top. Hold this position for a few seconds, then lower with control. Maintain proper form and engage the muscles of the lower back and glutes.