If You Can Do These 3 Moves for 60 Seconds, Your Fitness Is Elite

Ever wonder how your fitness level stacks up? As a personal trainer with over two decades of experience, I've helped countless clients transform their lives through fitness. While everyone's journey is unique, I've found that certain exercises serve as reliable indicators of overall fitness level. If you can perform these three specific moves for 60 seconds, you're not just fit—you're elite. Read on to discover these moves and learn how to master them.

Why Endurance Matters

High endurance is what keeps you moving without getting winded. Endurance strengthens your heart, lungs, and circulatory system to help you live longer and decrease injury risk. Having high endurance will improve your heart's efficiency, ultimately lowering your resting heart rate and blood pressure. It will also increase lung capacity to aid in better breathing throughout daily activities. Lastly, endurance is important to create energy for you by speeding up your metabolism.

If You Can Do This Many Jump Squats in 60 Seconds, You're in Great Shape

The Ultimate Test: Burpees

How to do it

To perform a burpee, start standing straight up with your legs shoulder-width apart. Bend at the knees then kick your feet back to a push up position. Complete a push up followed by bringing your knees to your chest. Jump straight up with your arms over your head.

Why performing it for 60 seconds is tough

This high-intensity exercise is difficult due to the fact that it works the full body, requiring both strength and cardiovascular endurance. The required energy for this workout can rapidly fatigue someone and make it difficult to maintain proper form over 60 seconds.

What makes it a true test of fitness

By utilizing the whole body through motions like push-ups, jumping and squatting make this a true fitness test. It will challenge your strength and cardio endurance all in one exercise.

How to build up to 60 seconds

There are multiple ways to build up to 60 seconds of endurance when doing burpees. Start with modified versions or less-intensity that you can build up over time. You can also add short rest breaks in between repetitions to gradually increase the intensity. The biggest thing is to focus on form. Having proper form will help you reach 60 seconds and decrease injury risk.

Common mistakes

The most common mistake is poor form. As you increase the time and repetitions, your body has a tendency to lose its form and put you at an increased injury risk. Don't forget to breathe during your workout. Many people tend to hold their breath as intensity kicks up, but keep a consistent breath pattern.

Challenge Two: Mountain Climbers

How to do it correctly

Drop into a push-up position with your hands under your shoulders. Bring one knee up to the same side shoulder. Then kick it back to the starting position while bringing the opposite knee up. As you get into a rhythm, increase the speed as if you are running in a push-up position.

Why performing it for 60 seconds is tough

Similarly to burpees, this exercise activates multiple muscle groups. It takes a high level of core strength, hip mobility and cardio endurance to complete the workout while also remaining in a plank position, making this a demanding workout for anyone.

What makes it a true test of fitness

Mountain climbers are the ultimate fitness test. It challenges your strength, endurance, agility, and cardio fitness – pushing you to your limits.

How to build up to 60 seconds

Like burpees, you can begin with quicker bursts of reps that gradually increase as you build endurance. Put an emphasis on proper form by starting slower and don't be afraid to modify the workout if needed.

Common mistakes

The biggest mistake with mountain climbers is poor form that includes not touching your toes to the ground, arching your back, and shoulders not being stacked over your wrists. Not focusing on these aspects will significantly limit your endurance and increase injury risk.

The Final Test: Plank

How to do it correctly

Set up in a push-up position. Lay your forearms flat with your elbows under your shoulders. Keep your back in a straight line and hold the position.

Why holding it for 60 seconds is tough

This is a tough exercise to hold for 60 seconds since it engages your entire core – including abs, obliques, and lower back. The long static hold is strenuous on your muscles, leading to fatigue.

What makes it a true test of fitness

Planks are a true test that evaluate strength, endurance, and balance. By having to hold the plank position for as long as possible, it tests your fitness and mental levels.

How to build up to 60 seconds

You can build up to 60 seconds by starting with shorter holds or modified versions such as starting on your knees. Try different variations of planks – side planks, leg extensions or knee touches.

Common mistakes

Having poor form is the most common mistake when performing a plank. These could include arching your back, dipping your hips, or hunching your shoulders. Make sure you maintain breathing too throughout the hold.

Hold a Side Plank This Long to Prove Your Core Strength Is Unstoppable

Your Training Plan

Start by making a plan to hold yourself accountable! Your plan should include practicing each exercise in smaller increments for a pre-determined number of sets. Over time, gradually increase the number of reps, time and sets you do each workout for as your endurance builds. In between working on these specific exercises, ensure that you are adding in other core strengthening, cardio, and full-body strength exercises. Use other workouts to build overall muscle to help reach the 60-second goal.

Rest and Nutrition for Success

Aim to rest for 30-45 seconds between sets, and performing each workout up to three days a week. When it comes to eating, focus on carbs and proteins both pre-workout and post-workout. Having carbs before a workout will create quick energy, while the protein will assist in muscle performance. Eating proteins after the workout will aid in muscle recovery and the carbs will restore glycogen stores. Protein, complex carbs and healthy fats should be included in your daily diet. These foods will support muscle performance, growth and recovery.

Your Timeline to Elite Fitness

The biggest deciding factor in how long it would take someone to perform these exercises for 60 seconds is consistency. Hold yourself accountable to practicing and working on your craft to reach your ultimate goal. This timeline will also depend on your starting fitness level.

Burpees: Most people will be able to perform burpees for 60 seconds within four to six weeks.

Mountain climbers: These can be performed continuously in about three to five weeks for the average person.

Planks: It will typically take the average person two to four weeks to be able to hold a plank for 60 seconds.

The Key to Success

My advice is to hold yourself accountable – meaning, set your goal and actually stick to it. The second you veer from the plan; you will lose focus and lose track of your results. Holding yourself accountable will create consistency that drives results to reach your goal. Once you reach your goal, set a new one, and repeat the process! And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e