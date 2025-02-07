 Skip to content

The Best Exercise Habits To Totally Transform Your Body After 40

Build strength, improve flexibility, and stay in top shape with these expert-approved fitness habits.
Avatar for Ronny Garcia, CPT, ISSA
By
Published on February 7, 2025 | 12:00 PM

As we age muscle mass decreases, which means your body burns less calories. On top on that, hormones change and metabolisms slow down, making it harder to get into shape. But the good news is while it can be a challenge, there are ways to stay fit. It's important to keep in mind that your body is very different than it was in your 20s, but with a few tweaks to your workout, it's totally possible to transform your body after 40. Here's how.

Strength Training

woman demonstrates how to gain muscle mass with dumbbell exercises at gym
Shutterstock

Strength training is particularly important because we lose muscle mass as we get older, so prioritizing lifting weights helps to maintain muscle and also helps keep bones strong. When you prioritize strength training, it helps your metabolism as well because you are burning calories for up to 48 hours after your lifting session.

RELATED: The 1-Month Strength Training Challenge for a Total-Body Transformation

Don't Forget to Stretch

Gym portrait and black man stretching arms for bodybuilder fitness and muscle warm up with focus. Training, wellness and athlete man workout preparation for exercise lifestyle at health club.
Shutterstock

Always remember to stretch to help reduce the risk of injury. We lose some natural flexibility as we age, so stretching helps to maintain flexibility, but it also helps you keep performing at an optimal level and it just feels good.

Take Advantage of Rest Days

man napping in a hammock
Shutterstock

Never underestimate the importance of rest days. Just as important as strength days are rest days. If you don't let your body recover then it can counteract all the hard work you are putting in to be healthy.

Consistency Counts

man drinking water, hydrating at the gym
Shutterstock

To see results, aim for a regular routine of four to fives times a week, rather than intense sporadic workouts. Consistency can help reduce injury, prevent burnout, and establish a routine that supports long-term health.

Include Cardio Workouts

fit woman swimming laps, concept of workouts that burn the most calories
Shutterstock

Cardio sometimes gets a bad rap after 40 because it's difficult for our bodies to handle high-impact activity. But low impact cardio such as swimming, walking or biking, can protect joints while burning calories.

The #1 Cardio Machine for a Killer Full-Body Workout

Focus on Mobility and Flexibility

woman doing sun salutation, upward-facing dog exercise, concept of yoga exercises to burn your middle-aged midsection
Shutterstock

As we get older, the risk of injury increases, but yoga, stretching and mobility exercises such as joint rotations, walking lunges and squats have several benefits to people over 40. By focusing on mobility and flexibility, you can help prevent injuries, improve posture, protect joint health and reduce stiffness.

What You Eat and Drink Matters

close-up woman healthy eating diets for faster weight loss concept
Shutterstock

Lastly, you could exercise seven days a week, but if you don't drink a lot of water and eat clean foods, you won't be able to transform your body. Ultimately, what you put into your body really determines how healthy and strong you will be.

Ronny Garcia, CPT, ISSA
Ronny Garcia, CPT is a Personal Trainer Certification, (ISSA) International Sports Sciences Association. Read more about Ronny
Filed Under
More in Mind + Body
  • fit brunette woman stretching outdoors on track before running workout on sunny day

    The Best Exercise Habits For After 40

  • Belly Fat

    7 Simple Daily Exercises to Shrink Belly Fat

  • fit, muscular man doing pull-ups in dark gym

    The 60-Second Pull-Up Challenge

  • fit, muscular man wearing gray tank top stretching at the gym

    7 Best Exercises for Men to Build Strength Without Equipment

  • Liz Hillard

    Can You Hold These 10 Stability Positions?

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.