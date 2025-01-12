Your time spent working out at the gym should be well-thought-out. After all, why waste time on machines that aren't helping you make much progress? We're here to share the #1 cardio machine for a killer full-body workout.

Do we have your attention? Cardiovascular workouts are essential to burn unwanted extra fat. According to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, adults should perform 150 minutes of moderate physical activity and two days of muscle-strengthening exercise per week to stay fit. To help you get started, we learned the #1 cardio machine for a stellar full-body workout.

Which Cardio Machine Provides the Best Full-Body Workout?

According to Brittany Rubio, general manager of The Edge Fitness Clubs in Farmington Hills, the rowing machine is the best cardio machine for a total-body workout. It activates nearly all major muscle groups—your core, back, arms, legs, and shoulders—while providing a stellar low-impact, high-intensity cardio session.

"It's one of the best exercises for your heart health and is a great way to improve your ROM (range of motion)," Rubio tells us.

Rowing utilizes a push-pull motion, which makes it ultra-effective. For instance, the "drive" phase fires up your lower body (glutes, hamstrings, and quads), while the "pull" phase builds strength in your arms, back, and shoulders.

"This synergy creates a balanced workout that elevates heart rate and builds muscle simultaneously," says Rubio. "It can be utilized as an explosive exercise, or low-impact workout, which both have benefits for muscle development and improvement in overall mobility."

The Benefits of Rowing

The rowing machine is a great way to build strength and endurance while burning calories.

It builds strength. Rowing provides resistance with each stroke, helping tone your muscles and boost endurance. It increases endurance. Rowing puts your cardiovascular system to work, improving stamina. It torches calories. Rowing burns calories fast because it demands a lot of energy and recruits your entire body. It's joint-friendly. Rowing is an excellent, low-impact choice, as it's easy on the joints. "[It's] a more accommodating workout for those who struggle with joint pain," says Rubio. "Great for all age ranges and fitness levels!"