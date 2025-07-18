 Skip to content

If You Can Do This 5-Minute Bedtime Routine at 40+, You’ll Sleep Better Than Most

This quick mobility routine alleviates tension and pain for solid Z’s.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on July 18, 2025 | 12:45 PM

If getting a good night’s sleep sounds appealing to you, we have a great solution. We spoke with Veronica Najera, ERYT-500 and director of education for YogaSix, who shares a five-minute mobility routine to do before bed that will help you achieve comfort when you’re heading in for the night. Mobility work before bedtime is beneficial for overall recovery and joint health, so be sure to fit it into your nighttime ritual.

“Mobility isn’t just about moving more, it’s about moving better,” Veronica says. “Doing mobility work before bed helps the body shift out of “go mode” and into recovery mode. Moving through gentle ranges of motion can help reduce tension in your joints, release tight muscles, and calm your nervous system so you can recover better, sleep deeper, and wake up feeling less stiff.”

Focusing on stretching and mobility work before sleep helps your body transition from a sympathetic (active) state to a parasympathetic (rest-and-digest) state.

“This shift not only prepares the body for deeper, more restorative sleep, but also allows muscles to recover more efficiently,” Veronica explains. “Gentle movement and breathwork help reduce cortisol and increase melatonin production—which is key for recovery, especially for anyone managing stress, workouts, or long workdays.

There are four simple and effective moves below that Veronica recommends performing for a nightly mobility routine to build stability, boost range of motion, and alleviate tension.

Supine Twist

Attractive young woman working out indoors, doing yoga exercise on wooden floor, lying in Reclining Spinal Twist, Jathara Parivartanasana, resting after practice, full length, top view, supine twist
Shutterstock

“The supine twist releases spinal tension and resets the nervous system,” Veronica explains. “It’s also great for digestion and lower back relief.”

    1. Lie flat on your back.
    2. Hug both knees into your chest.
    3. Allow them to fall to the side.
    4. Return to the center.
    5. Repeat on the other side.

    10 Best Mobility Exercises to Improve Your Range of Motion

    Figure Four Stretch (Reclined Pigeon)

    reclined pigeon pose
    Shutterstock

    “The figure four stretch targets the hips, glutes, and lower back—perfect for those who sit a lot or train hard,” says Veronica.

    1. Lie flat on your back.
    2. Cross one ankle over the opposite thigh, gently drawing your legs in.
    3. Repeat on the other side.

    5 Gentle Yoga Moves That Loosen Your Body Better Than a Massage

    Cat-Cow (Seated or Tabletop)

    cat cow exercise for neck hump
    Shutterstock

    “Cat-cow mobilizes the spine, increases body awareness, and soothes the nervous system,” Veronica tells us.

    1. Begin on all fours with your hands under your shoulders.
    2. Breathe in as you arch your spine up toward the sky to assume cow pose.
    3. Breathe out to round your belly down toward the ground for cat pose.
    4. Keep your movements slow and allow your breath to lead you through the exercise.

    A 63-Year-Old Yoga Instructor’s Top 3 Moves for Better Mobility

    Supported Forward Fold

    Middle aged woman on pink tank top in paschimottanasana pose resting chest on bolster at bright studio. Female yogi on seated forward bend asana. Therapeutic exercise concept
    Shutterstock

    “The supported forward fold encourages gentle release in the hamstrings and lower back while promoting calm and introspection before bed,” Veronica explains.

    1. Begin seated with your legs in butterfly or extended.
    2. Fold forward.
    3. Support your head with a yoga block or pillow.
    Alexa Mellardo
    Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
    Filed Under
    //
    More in Mind + Body
    • Mindy Kaling

      Mindy Kaling's 5 Weight Loss Habits

    • Lady in a red tracksuit performs yoga exercises.girl lies in a deep crease.Paschimottanasana.Tilt to the legs sitting. Complete relaxation,Yoga for mind and body.High quality photo. If You Can Do This 5-Minute Bedtime Routine at 40+, You'll Sleep Better Than Most. Cover

      The 5-Minute Routine That Helps You Sleep Better

    • Blonde young woman doing lunges on the mat in the gym

      The 5 Best Belly-Fat Exercises After 40

    • woman doing pushups, high-intensity interval training

      4 Push-Up Variations That Build Real Strength

    • Side view of sporty young woman doing sits-up at gym

      5 Belly Exercises That Burn Fat Fast After 40

    Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.