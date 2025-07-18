If You Can Do This 5-Minute Bedtime Routine at 40+, You’ll Sleep Better Than Most

If getting a good night’s sleep sounds appealing to you, we have a great solution. We spoke with Veronica Najera, ERYT-500 and director of education for YogaSix, who shares a five-minute mobility routine to do before bed that will help you achieve comfort when you’re heading in for the night. Mobility work before bedtime is beneficial for overall recovery and joint health, so be sure to fit it into your nighttime ritual.

“Mobility isn’t just about moving more, it’s about moving better,” Veronica says. “Doing mobility work before bed helps the body shift out of “go mode” and into recovery mode. Moving through gentle ranges of motion can help reduce tension in your joints, release tight muscles, and calm your nervous system so you can recover better, sleep deeper, and wake up feeling less stiff.”

Focusing on stretching and mobility work before sleep helps your body transition from a sympathetic (active) state to a parasympathetic (rest-and-digest) state.

“This shift not only prepares the body for deeper, more restorative sleep, but also allows muscles to recover more efficiently,” Veronica explains. “Gentle movement and breathwork help reduce cortisol and increase melatonin production—which is key for recovery, especially for anyone managing stress, workouts, or long workdays.

There are four simple and effective moves below that Veronica recommends performing for a nightly mobility routine to build stability, boost range of motion, and alleviate tension.

Supine Twist

“The supine twist releases spinal tension and resets the nervous system,” Veronica explains. “It’s also great for digestion and lower back relief.”

Lie flat on your back. Hug both knees into your chest. Allow them to fall to the side. Return to the center. Repeat on the other side.

Figure Four Stretch (Reclined Pigeon)

“The figure four stretch targets the hips, glutes, and lower back—perfect for those who sit a lot or train hard,” says Veronica.

Lie flat on your back. Cross one ankle over the opposite thigh, gently drawing your legs in. Repeat on the other side.

Cat-Cow (Seated or Tabletop)

“Cat-cow mobilizes the spine, increases body awareness, and soothes the nervous system,” Veronica tells us.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Begin on all fours with your hands under your shoulders. Breathe in as you arch your spine up toward the sky to assume cow pose. Breathe out to round your belly down toward the ground for cat pose. Keep your movements slow and allow your breath to lead you through the exercise.

Supported Forward Fold

“The supported forward fold encourages gentle release in the hamstrings and lower back while promoting calm and introspection before bed,” Veronica explains.