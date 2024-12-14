The 1-Month Strength Training Challenge for a Total-Body Transformation

If you want to take your fitness to the next level, having the right strength routine is essential. We're here to outline the one-month strength training challenge to transform your body that will keep your muscles engaged and your metabolism high.

Before we dive in, remember that progressive overload is a major key to success. This involves slowly bumping up the intensity of your workouts by incorporating more reps, sets, or weights over time. "This technique challenges your muscles, which leads to muscle growth and strength gains," explains Ronny Garcia, CPT, with Blink Fitness. "The progressive aspect is crucial for success with this technique. For example, if [you lift] 50 lbs for 10 reps, increase to 55 lbs or 11 reps in the following week."

Garcia recommends working out three to four days a week and carving out one to two rest days to allow your body ample time to recover.

Now, let's dive into the best one-month strength training challenge to transform your body. Perform the below exercises with 60 to 90 seconds of rest between sets.

Weeks 1-2: Foundational Exercises

Full Body A Workout

The Routine:

Squat (Barbell or Dumbbell) – 3 sets of 10-12 reps Pushups or Bench Press – 3 sets of 8-10 reps Barbell Deadlift – 3 sets of 8-10 reps Pull-Ups or Lat Pulldown – 3 sets of 8-10 reps Dumbbell Shoulder Press – 3 sets of 10-12 reps Plank – 3 sets of 30-60 seconds

1. Squat

Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand, your feet planted shoulder-width apart, and toes pointed out slightly. Press your hips back and bend your knees, lowering your body into a squat. Maintain a tall chest and lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to return to the start position.

2. Bench Press

Lie flat on a workout bench with your feet planted on the floor. Hold the barbell slightly outside shoulder-width, palms facing forward. Unrack the barbell and hold it over your chest with straight arms. Lower the barbell toward your chest. Press the barbell back up so it's over your chest.

3. Barbell Deadlift

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. The barbell should be placed over your midfoot. Press your hips back and bend your knees to take hold of the bar just outside knee-width. Maintain a tight core and tall chest. Press through your heels and straighten both legs to lift the bar. Use control to lower the bar.

4. Lat Pulldown

Sit at a lat pulldown machine with your feet flat and thighs under the pad. Grab the pulldown bar with your hands just outside shoulder-width and palms facing forward. Lean back and activate your core. Pull the bar toward your chest, squeezing your shoulder blades as you do so. Use control to return the bar to the start position.

5. Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding dumbbells at shoulder level with your palms facing forward. Press the dumbbells overhead until your arms are extended. Use control to lower them to the start position.

6. Plank

Begin in a forearm plank position with your forearms on the floor, elbows under your shoulders, and body in a straight line. Hold the position, keeping your core engaged.

Full Body B Workout

The Routine:

Lunges (Dumbbell or Barbell) – 3 sets of 10 reps per leg Incline Dumbbell Press – 3 sets of 8-10 reps Kettlebell Swings – 3 sets of 12-15 reps Seated Row (Machine or Dumbbell) – 3 sets of 10-12 reps Triceps Dips – 3 sets of 10-12 reps Russian Twists – 3 sets of 15-20 reps per side

1. Lunges

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Take a big step forward with one leg, lowering until both knees are bent to 90 degrees. Press through your front heel to return to standing.

2. Incline Dumbbell Press

Sit on an incline bench with a dumbbell in each hand, resting on your thighs. Lie back and bring the dumbbells to shoulder height with your palms facing forward. Press the dumbbells overhead until your arms are completely extended. Lower with control.

3. Kettlebell Swings

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Press your hips back and grab the kettlebell with both hands. Swing the weight back between your legs. Press your hips forward to swing the kettlebell up to shoulder height. Allow the kettlebell to swing back down.

4. Seated Row

Sit at a seated row machine with your feet on the footplate and knees bent just a bit. Hold the handles with straight arms and keep your back straight. Pull the handles to you, squeezing your shoulder blades. Gradually extend your arms to the start position.

5. Triceps Dips

Sit at the edge of a workout bench, holding onto the edge with your fingers facing forward. Bring your hips off the bench, extending your legs before you. Bend your elbows to lower, or "dip," your body toward the floor. Press through both palms to return to the start position.

6. Russian Twists

Sit on the ground with bent knees and feet lifted. Lean back just a bit to activate the muscles in your core, maintaining a straight back. Clasp your hands together in front of your chest. Twist your torso from one side to the other.

Weeks 3-4: Strength and Hypertrophy

Full Body A Workout

The Routine:

Barbell Deadlift – 4 sets of 6-8 reps Barbell Bench Press – 4 sets of 6-8 reps Barbell Row – 4 sets of 6-8 reps Overhead Press (Dumbbell or Barbell) – 4 sets of 8-10 reps Front Squat (Barbell or Dumbbell) – 3 sets of 8-10 reps Hanging Leg Raises – 3 sets of 12-15 reps

1. Barbell Deadlift

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. The barbell should be placed over your midfoot. Press your hips back and bend your knees to take hold of the bar just outside knee-width. Maintain a tight core and tall chest. Press through your heels and straighten both legs to lift the bar. Use control to lower the bar.

2. Barbell Bench Press

Lie flat on a workout bench with your feet planted on the floor. Hold the barbell slightly outside shoulder-width, palms facing forward. Unrack the barbell and hold it over your chest with straight arms. Lower the barbell toward your chest. Press the barbell back up so it's over your chest.

3. Barbell Row

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and a barbell placed over your midfoot. Press your hips back, maintaining a straight back, and grab onto the barbell outside knee-width. Row the barbell up toward your lower ribs, squeezing your shoulder blades as you do so. Keep your back straight. Lower the barbell using control.

4. Overhead Press

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding dumbbells at shoulder level with your palms facing forward. Press the dumbbells overhead until your arms are extended. Use control to lower them to the start position.

5. Front Squat

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand in the front rack position. Your feet should be planted shoulder-width apart, and toes pointed out slightly. Press your hips back and bend your knees, lowering your body into a squat. Maintain a tall chest and lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to return to the start position.

6. Hanging Leg Raises

Hang onto a pull-up bar with your arms totally straight and feet off the ground. Activate your core. Lift your legs until they're at 90 degrees. Lower your legs with control.