Mindy Kaling’s 5 Realistic Habits That Led to Her 40-Pound Weight Loss

Mindy Kaling is a legend in the entertainment industry. The actress, comedian, writer, producer, and mother of three has quite a resume. From starring in iconic sitcoms like The Mindy Project and The Office, to appearing in films like A Wrinkle In Time and Ocean’s 8, to creating shows like Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls, it’s apparent the celeb leads a very busy life. On top of it all, she transformed her look with a ~40-pound weight loss. If you’re wondering how she did it, we learned five of her diet and fitness secrets to weight-loss success.

Mindy Kaling Eats Everything in Moderation

When Mindy’s dieting wasn’t working for her, she decided to switch up her approach to eating altogether.

“I’m never going stop being a foodie. I’m never going be someone who can just have spinach and salmon every day. I just am really for the first time in my life, trying moderation, and I love it,” she told TODAY.

She Walks Whenever She Can

Because of her hectic schedule, Mindy’s time to workout each day is limited. She told TODAY that walking is one thing she does to keep herself in shape since it’s quick and easy.

“Sometimes I’ll be like, ‘Well, I have four different times today where I have 10 minutes so let’s just walk instead of sitting down and checking Instagram,'” she said. “So instead of it being like one chunk of exercise in the beginning of the day or none at all, I’m now just deciding that I’m going to be a more active person all the time.”

She Stays Hydrated

Mindy shared some of her favorite wellness products with E! News. One of her favorites? Propel Fitness Water to keep herself hydrated.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“I love that I have options, whether it is powders on the go, different flavors, or the convenient one-liter bottles so that I can get my electrolytes and stay hydrated for my workouts and the rest of my day without getting bored,” the celeb said.

She Jumps Rope

One of Mindy’s favorite workout products is Crossrope’s weighted jump rope set because it’s easy to bring with her when she travels.

“Jumping rope is just about the hardest workout you could imagine, so I love that I can bring these Crossrope jump ropes with me sometimes because they’re cool and very easy to pack,” she shared with E! News.

She Switches up Her Workouts

Mindy’s workout routine can be summed up in one word: variety. She told PEOPLE that she doesn’t want to get used to one thing, as it helps challenge her.

“Surprising the body with lots of different things I think is really good, particularly for my body … I’ve really been mixing it up and knowing that if a workout doesn’t necessarily make me soak my clothes with sweat, that it still was a good workout… It does not have to be punishing,” Mindy said.