7 Family Dollar Products Shoppers Call the Best-Kept Secrets 

Family Dollar has some seriously impressive prices on name brand items—the discount chain easily gives other grocery stores a run for their money when it comes to value, and customers are not sleeping on brand. From snacks and drinks to entrées and treats, Family Dollar has low prices year-round but also special bargains that pop up now and then, to the delight of budget-conscious customers. Here are seven Family Dollar products shoppers are raving about right now.

Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds

Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds is just $4.00 at Family Dollar. “Honey Bunches of Oats is a top 5 cereal for me and my family,” one shopper said. “We love how the different flavors and textures come together to make such a delicious combination. The almonds and oat clusters give it a crunch that makes it satisfying to eat and the honey flavor makes it irresistible! Honey Bunches of Oats is a regular purchase in my household and will continue to be. We recommend it to anyone who loves cereal!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

Family Dollar is selling the Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookies for just $5.25. “Texture is just right, great value for the size, packaging is neat in appearance, taste is always amazing. Freshness is great every time, perfect cookie every time,” one happy shopper said.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Kraft Original Mac & Cheese Macaroni and Cheese

A four-pack of Kraft Original Mac & Cheese Macaroni and Cheese Dinner is on sale right now for $5.00 each. “This Mac and cheese is the BEST! It’s the perfect size for a quick lunch. It’s so smooth and tasty. This Kraft Mac and cheese only takes 3 and a half minutes in the microwave. Perfect for a busy mom on the go. The only Mac and cheese my house will ever use is KRAFT!” one customer wrote.

Heinz Sweet Relish

Heinz Sweet Relish is just $3.40 at Family Dollar, and a big fan-favorite item with shoppers who love the value for money and ease of use. “Heinz Sweet Relish is my go to relish for hot dogs and macaroni salad. The squirt bottle makes it so much easier to use. It’s very sweet and the texture is perfect,” one customer said.

Vitafusion Multivites Daily Gummy Multivitamin

Vitafusion Multivites Daily Gummy Multivitamin for Men and Women ($6.85) is a must-have supplement, Family Dollar shoppers say. “These are my new favorite,” one customer said. “I love the flavors, and love the fact they do not leave an aftertaste. I feel good knowing I am getting the vitamins that I need. There is no reason not to make these a part of your daily regimen.”

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

Homeline Soft Double Roll Bathroom Tissue

The Homeline Soft Double Roll Bathroom Tissue is on clearance for just $1.57. “The scent (at least the ones I bought had scent and didn’t mention anything) is REALLY gentle, faint but still there, simple and smells like a quality soap lol. Will always choose this paper for these reasons–oh and it’s cheap too. Highly recommend,” one shopper said.

{slidetitle num=”7″]Cheez-It Cheese Crackers[/slidetitle]

The family-sized box of Cheez-It Cheese Crackers is on sale for $5.25. “Best snack ever. I have loved these since kindergarten. These are the GOAT of snacks,” one customer wrote in the reviews. “Best cracker on the planet,” said another.