9 Fast-Food Chains That Serve the Best Chili

Hearty soups and stews make for an ideal winter meal, and none are more comforting than a steamy bowl of chili.

There are probably as many recipes for chili as there are people who enjoy it in the United States, and it's been a popular dish since the 1960s. That's when U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson shared his personal chili recipe, which was so popular the White House mailed out recipe cards.

These days, chili comes in various regional styles. Texas-style chili, often called chili con carne, is typically meat-based with little to no beans. Southwestern-style chili incorporates green or red chilies. In the Midwest and northern parts of the country, chili often incorporates beans and tomatoes and has a sweeter, milder flavor profile. Then there is the unique Cincinnati chili, a spiced meat sauce commonly served over spaghetti and topped with any combination of shredded cheese, onions, and kidney beans. Of course, some chilis are a blend of several styles.

However, if you're not willing to stand over a hot stove all day adding ingredients, plenty of fast-food restaurants make tasty cups, bowls, and bread bowls of the comforting favorite. Here's where to get the best chili on the go.

Wendy's

Nutrition : (Per 1 Regular Order)

Calories : 290

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 1,090 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 17 g

The gold standard of fast-food chili, Wendy's Chili Con Carne has been a consistent favorite for decades. Made with a tomato base, the chili is packed with protein—chili beans, pink beans, kidney beans, and ground beef. Flavored with onions, green peppers, and a fairly mild spice, this chili makes for a comforting and filling meal.

Skyline

Nutrition : (Per 1 Small Order)

Calories : 400

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 1,020 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 25 g

Cincinnati-style chili is very different from the stew you're probably to used to spooning out of a bowl. It's most famously served over pasta, and no chain is more famously associated with this style than Skyline. The Ohio-based chain's signature dish, the 3-Way, is like no other, with spaghetti noodles covered with secret-recipe chili that has a sweet, meaty flavor, and a hearty helping of cheddar cheese on top.

Culver's

Nutrition :

George's Chili (Per 1 Medium Order)

Calories : 310

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 1,400 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 17 g

The cult-favorite Midwest chain—don't miss the cheese curds—offers a mild con carne style chili, with a tomato base, hunks of beef, red kidney beans, and a nice amount of veggies.. This chili has a little more heat than Wendy's version, probably due to the secret peppery spice blend.

Potbelly

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 250

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 930 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 15 g

This sandwich shop first opened in Chicago back in the 1970s and has been serving soups and sandwiches ever since. Potbelly's take on chili is thicker than many of the others on this list. It's heavier on the meat than the beans. The tomato-based sauce has a peppery flavor that's more savory than spicy. It comes with a packet of oyster crackers for a little crunch, and you can customize with add ons like cheddar cheese and bacon.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Swensons

Nutrition : (Per 1 serving)

Calories : 474

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,298 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 22 g

Founded in 1934, this Ohio-based chain has 350 locations where diners can scoop up their traditional mild meat and bean chili. Swensons' bowl is hearty and satisfying, with just the right amount of seasoning to give it a rich flavor.

Panera Bread

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bowl)

Calories : 270

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 1,020 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 18 g

While Panera Bread offered Turkey Chili for years, the popular bakery-café chain switched recently to a Hearty Fireside Chili made with beef, and it's worth spooning up. This chili has a smoky flavor with hints of cumin and packs a bit more heat than most folks would expect from a chain restaurant, but it works.

Waffle House

Nutrition :

Bert's Chili (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 150

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 10 g

Named for Bert Thorton, a long-time executive at Waffle House, Bert's Chili is a little different because it's made with lean ground beef and breakfast sausage (along with onions, tomato sauce, and spices). You could argue the inclusion of breakfast sausage means you can eat a bowl anytime, and it's perfect with an order of hash browns.

Firehouse Subs

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 180

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 510 mg

Carbs : 13 g carbs (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 11 g

Firehouses are known for having great chili, so it's no surprise that Firehouse Subs serves a hearty cup of the cold-weather favorite. Made with ground beef, kidney beans, vegetables, seasonings, and brown sugar, the chili is fairly mild with a touch of sweetness.

Steak 'n' Shake

Nutrition :

Chili Deluxe (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 500

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 980 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 29 g

With around 500 locations around the U.S., Steak 'n' Shake is not hard to find when you need to help a chili craving. The chili itself is the traditional American style with a tomato base and meaty chunks of beef. You can order the Chili Deluxe in a cup or, at some locations, have the Chili 5-Way. That's Cincinnati-style, served over spaghetti with extra beef, onions, shredded jack and cheddar. This chain's chili is so popular you can buy it by the can at many stores or online.