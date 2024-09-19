9 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Soups

Fall means soup season. From the comforting seasonal butternut squash to the hearty classics like chicken noodle or tomato—there's nothing that nourishes us more than a steamy bowl of soup during cold weather. And it's even better when you don't have to make it yourself.

Many restaurant chains include soups on their menus, but only a select few make the kinds of soups you'd come back for again and again. Whether their soup menus are long or short, these places use the freshest ingredients and offer the best value when it comes to a soupy side or even main dish. We've compared what's on offer at dozens of the most popular restaurant chains to find the ones that should be on your list this fall.

So grab your jacket—and your appetite—because there are a variety of restaurant chains worth visiting for their soups. Many of these have even been recreated by fans at home. From fast-casual hotspots to steakhouse favorites, here are the restaurant chains where you can dunk your spoon into a hearty bowl of comfort.

Panera

There's no place like Panera when you're craving soup as a main dish. You can get yours in a cup or a bowl (or a bread bowl!) and choose from varieties like broccoli cheddar, chicken noodle, and creamy tomato. With fall just days away, you can also now get your hands on new seasonal soups, too: an autumn squash soup, a hearty chili, and a rustic baked potato. Each soup comes with a choice of an apple, French baguette, or chips on the side.

Panera also sells its beloved soups in grocery stores in 14 different varieties. In 2018, the chain became the first national brand to hit $100 million in annual sales in the refrigerated soup category.

I Tried Every Soup at Panera & One Can't Be Beat

Pret a Manger

If you're looking for a quick meal on the go, another fast-casual spot with multiple soup options is the British chain Pret a Manger, which operates nearly 60 locations across the United States. Take a look at the menu, and you'll find a curated selection of soups: Moroccan Lentil, Tomato & Feta, Super Greens, and Turmeric Chicken & Farro. Some are vegan, some vegetarian, but every single one of these soups hits that cozy soup spot.

"[C]atch myself thinking about pret a manger's tomato soup like four times a day," one fan wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "Pret a Manger's Moroccan soup has me by the throat," another one tweeted.

Olive Garden

If there's one thing Olive Garden is known for, it's the never-ending soup, salad, and breadsticks. With this dine-in deal, guests can choose between four homemade soups, including Zuppa Toscana, Minestrone, Pasta e Fagioli, and Chicken Gnocchi. One Reddit user shared, "I love Olive Garden to the point where I learned to make their soups. I make a giant batch once per week, freeze into small servings, and take it to work."

A soup review account on TikTok gave the chain's chicken gnocchi soup high praise, calling it their "favorite soup of all time by far." Another fan took to Reddit to locate a copycat recipe. This popular option consists of a creamy soup made with roasted chicken, traditional Italian dumplings, and spinach.

6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chowder

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn may be most famous for its steaks, but the Texas-themed restaurant chain has some popular soup options as well. The menu currently offers three types: Loaded Potato, Shrimp and Lobster Chowder, and French Onion.

In a Reddit thread about the best French onion soup, one commenter wrote, "Longhorn Steakhouse might be a chain but their French Onion is the bomb. Probably the best bang for your buck." This menu item is topped with a seasoned crostini, along with Swiss and provolone cheese. It's then finished with the chain's signature parmesan and garlic cheese crust.

6 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best French Onion Soup

Outback Steakhouse

Like LongHorn, Outback's menu features both a French Onion and Baked Potato soup. However, the Australian-themed steakhouse chain also throws Tasmanian Chili into the mix. First launched for a limited time in 2021, the Tasmanian Chili is a spicy concoction of all steak and no beans. It's then topped with cheese and green onions and can be ordered in either a bowl or cup.

"I'm not usually a fan of most restaurant chili, but this is awesome. I bought a bowl the other night, added a can of pintos, and it was great. Would love to have a copycat recipe of this if possible," one fan wrote on Reddit two years ago. The thread has continued to gain traction, with one person commenting this year, "Please, someone—figure this recipe out—it could bring about world peace!"

The Capital Grille

If you're seeking a more upscale dining experience, Capital Grille serves steakhouse favorites, including soups, in a refined atmosphere. Choose between options like New England clam chowder, caramelized French onion soup, and lobster bisque.

"Best. Ever," one Facebook user said of the French onion soup. An Instagram user called the lobster bisque "absolutely a must," adding, "My favorite start to a great meal."

10 Best Asian Restaurant Chains in America

P.F. Chang's

While you're dreaming about P.F. Chang's lettuce wraps, Dynamite Shrimp, and Crispy Honey Chicken, you might want to consider ordering one of the soup options as well. Like the aforementioned restaurant chains, P.F. Chang's soups have garnered enough fans to spark the circulation of copycat recipes on food blogs, Reddit threads, and other social media platforms.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The chain's soup options include wonton, hot and sour, and egg drop. While not currently available, the spicy chicken noodle soup is a fan-favorite item that appears on the menu as a limited-time item. This soup consists of a spicy broth with pad Thai noodles and vegetables.

Chili's

In addition to burgers, wings, and Tex-Mex favorites, Chili's serves several different soups. One of these, which should come as no surprise, is the chain's famous chili, which is made with beef, onions, and spices, and topped with cheese and tortilla chips. Other choices include the baked potato soup and chicken enchilada soup.

"Love this stuff if you ever stop selling it, I would stop coming to Chili's that's how much I love it," one Facebook user commented on a post featuring Chili's chicken enchilada soup. Someone else shared a similar sentiment, "Your chicken enchilada soup is by far the best soup I've ever had!!! NEVER take it off the menu."

7 Fast-Food Chains That Serve the Best Chili

Applebee's

This fast-casual, family-friendly restaurant chain is known for serving up American favorites like burgers and ribs. Venture over to the menu's side dishes, and you'll spot a few soup options, such as French Onion, Chicken Tortilla, and Tomato Basil.

"Applebee's French onion soup is pretty much the most delicious thing ever," one fan raved on X, where many others have shared their love for the menu item.