These 8 Fast-Food Chains Serve the Best Wings, Ranked by Crispiness and Flavor

While fried chicken has long been a Southern staple, Buffalo style chicken wings as we know and love them today were first created at Buffalo, New York's Anchor Bar in 1964, by the establishment's innovative co-owner, Teressa Bellissimo, who fried up a batch of wings that were delivered to her in error, served them with hot sauce, and a legend was born.

Great chicken wings ideally are perfectly crispy on the outside while staying tender inside. The seasonings should strike a nice balance, with just the right amount of spice and flavor. Every bite of the wing should offer a satisfying crunch, and the sauce or rub should cling to the meat, and enhance the flavor. These are the standards we applied when looking for the best chicken wings that are easy to pick up from fast food restaurants around the U.S. Ahead, find our favorite fast food chicken wings.

Popeyes

This Louisiana-based chain is famous for its perfectly battered chicken breast sandwiches and incredibly flavorful wings, which are some of the best fast food chicken wings available today. Permanently added to the menu in 2023, Popeye's offers five flavors: Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Signature Hot, Ghost Pepper, and Sweet 'N Spicy. The Sweet 'N Spicy wings were launched in September of that year, and the crispy wings that are marinated, hand-breaded and fried, and then tossed in a sweet and spicy blend of chili, garlic and ginger, were a huge hit with diners, according to the chain, prompting the addition of wings to the menu.

Bonchon

Korean fried chicken could almost be its own category, and Bonchon – which has locations across the U.S. – is the best fast food version that's widely available of the crispy favorite. The chicken is hand battered and double fried to achieve that signature crunch, and at Bonchon it is all about the sauces. You can choose from soy garlic, spicy, Korean BBQ, yangnyeom (a Korean sweet and spicy sauce), or half-and-half of any of the sauces. Each order comes with coleslaw or spicy pickles.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wingstop

Since opening in Texas in the 1990s, Wingstop has been a favorite counter service spot for chicken wings, with over 2,000 locations in the U.S. alone. The chain's crispy baked wings let the flavor of the chicken shine through, and the selection of sauces, which range from no heat at all – like Hawaiian and garlic parmesan – to what Wingstop calls "all the heat" – literally called Atomic, take the experience to the next level.

Atomic Wings

The first Atomic Wings opened in New York City back in 1989, when the founder sought to recreate the wings he fell in love with while attending college in Buffalo, New York. The chain's wings are made with all-natural, antibiotic and hormone free chicken, and while buffalo sauce is still on the menu, Atomic Wings offers 16 sauces, and unlike many of the other restaurants on the list, a bevy of dry rubs. We're partial to hot lemon pepper and Nashville hot, especially with a side of the house made ranch.

Zaxby's

When a restaurant chain is all about chicken and sauce, it would seem criminal not to serve excellent wings. Fortunately Zaxby's will be staying out of trouble for a long time because their wings bring Southern flavor and hospitality to your table without the fuss of cooking. The chain's "traditional wings" are available in five, 10, or 20 packs, and are tossed in the sauce of your choosing – like wimpy, tongue torch, BBQ, buffalo garlic blaze and more. Additionally, a side of ranch or the beloved Zax sauce is available for dipping.

Pizza Hut

Unlike a lot of pizza places that make wings, Pizza Hut fries their wings instead of baking them, giving them that crispy fried crunch that makes them so craveable. Many think they make the best wings out of all the pizza chains, and of course, not much goes better with wings than pizza. The wings come with a bevy of sauces and rubs like spicy garlic, buffalo burnin' hot, sweet chili, cajun style, and more.

Nathan's Famous

You might think of Nathan's Famous as the place to hit for a great hot dog, and you'd be right, but when a wing craving hits, head to one of the restaurant's over 200 locations for a fix. The classic fried wings come in three sizes, six, 12, and 24 pieces, with a bevy of sauce choices that are sure to please pretty much everyone. Frank's Xtra Hot, classic buffalo, and sweet chili are favorites.

Domino's

The best thing about Domino's chicken wings is you can get them delivered to your house while they're still hot and ready to eat. They're not the best wings on this list, but pretty darn good. Domino's wings come in four different flavors, hot buffalo, honey BBQ, garlic parmesan, and sweet mango habanero, and they come to your house, often accompanied by a pizza. Not much to complain about here.

Checkers/Rally's

Depending on where you are in the U.S., you're probably close to a Checkers or a Rally's, and if you're craving fast food wings, the burger and hot dog chain is an easy, satisfying stop. The classic wings are juicy and extra crisp, and are available with an array of sauces, like sweet and smoky BBQ, angry buffalo, garlic parmesan, and blue cheese or ranch sauce for dipping.