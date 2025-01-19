6 Fast-Food Chains That Actually Charbroil Their Burgers

There's nothing like a really well-made, perfectly cooked charbroiled burger—the flavor is distinct and delicious, and there are times nothing else will hit the spot. Not all restaurants charbroil their burgers, but it's worth noting the ones that do for when the craving next hits. While many local burger joints still offer proper flame-grilled options (shout out to Telly's Charburgers in Santa Clarita, CA), what about a reliable, affordable choice available nationwide? Here are 6 national fast-food chains that offer that incomparable charbroiled burger taste.

Carl's Jr

Carl's Jr has been proudly charbroiling its burgers since 1941. Try the Single Famous Star, a charbroiled all-beef patty with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced onions, dill pickles, special sauce, and mayonnaise on a seeded bun. All the burgers on the menu are charbroiled for that special taste.

Habit Burger & Grill

The Habit won't let you down when you crave a beautifully cooked charbroiled burger. The chain uses only 100% fresh ground beef chargrilled over an open flame. "Born under the golden Santa Barbara sun in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill has been chargrilling California's freshest flavors for over half a century," the company says. The salads are legit, too.

BGR "Burgers Grilled Right"

BGR offers gourmet burgers cooked to charbroiled perfection. "BGR is committed to providing every customer with the unique dining experience of having their food grilled to temperature, and cooked to order, on an open flame using the finest meats and freshest ingredients," the company promises. One of the more fancy options for a flame-broiled feast.

Burger King

Burger King was a pioneer in offering charbroiled burgers to the masses, and is still synonymous with that specific, flame-grilled taste. And they've still got it. The original Whopper is "a savoury flame-grilled beef topped with juicy tomatoes, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a soft sesame seed bun." Yum.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hardee's

Like its sister company Carl's Jr, Hardee's also proudly charbroils their hamburgers. The chain also offers charbroiled chicken sandwiches for those who can't get enough of that flame-kissed taste. Try a simple Hardee's Double Cheeseburger which has "two juicy, charbroiled all-beef patties topped with American cheese, onions, ketchup, mustard and dill pickles all on a toasted bun." Perfection.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen still offers charbroiled burgers on the menu, and even highlighted the method in 1957 when it was called Dairy Queen Brazier. "Though we still use the trademark on a limited basis, the DQ® BRAZIER® food system has now evolved into the DQ GRILL & CHILL® Restaurant," the company explains. Not every DQ offers charbroiled burgers so make sure to check ahead to avoid disappointment.