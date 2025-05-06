11 Fast Food Places Cheaper Than McDonald's

Even the most hardcore McDonald's fans (guilty!) have to admit the chain is far more expensive than it used to be—especially for those who don't use the app. Whether it's nostalgia for when the chain was an affordable treat with actual playgrounds on the premises or appreciation for an American classic, McDonald's has always enjoyed immense success at home and abroad. Lately, however, customers have been stepping away from the Golden Arches, with the chain suffering the worst decline in sales since 2022. "People are just visiting less," McDonald's executives said, via NBC News.

Customers feel other chains are now offering better deals than McDonald's, and with fast food prices varying across the country, you might find higher or lower prices depending on your zip code. Here in Los Angeles, a Big Mac Combo Meal is $12.72 after tax, whereas a comparable meal at In-N-Out costs less. Guests are very vocal about how they feel about the pricing—here are 11 fast food places where customers feel they are getting more bang for the buck in general.

In-N-Out

West Coast readers need no introduction to In-N-Out, which consistently delivers incredible food for comparatively low prices. A Double-Double Combo with fries, burger, and drink at the In-N-Out in Hollywood, Los Angeles is $12.02 after tax. "I like both, I really do," one Redditor said. "And I get both, for different reasons. If I want/need fast, I get McD's. If I am willing to wait for the best burger I've ever had, I get INO. But to say McDonalds has anything close to INO, quality or price wise, is just not accurate."

Wendy's

Wendy's is offering a Double Stack Biggie Bag for just $7—this includes 4-piece chicken nuggets, one drink, Jr. fries, and a Double Stack burger. "The double stack meal in my Wendys in MD is still $5.00. And you can hack that meal," one Redditor said. "Order a double stack with a premium bun, get lettuce and tomato, have them ditch the pickles, ketchup and mustard and add mayo, up size the drink to a large and get it without ice and get a few extra sauces for your fries and you just had a great meal for $5.88. Beat that McDonalds with your upcharges for literally anything."

Burger King

Burger King is offering 2 for $5 and 3 for $7 combo deals throughout the spring, with customers choosing from items such as the Whopper Junior, Original Chicken Sandwich, bacon cheeseburger, medium fries, 8-piece chicken fries, or a medium soft drink. "Burger King all the way," one Redditor said. "It tastes better and is way cheaper. It costs around $40 to feed my family of four at McDonald's, it's half that price at the King."

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box offers a $5 Big Deal Meal to rival McDonald's $5 Meal Deal. "When I went there I got what I would usually get at McDonalds. Ultimate Cheeseburger (double cheeseburger) and a large fry. When I got my food, the burger compared to McDonalds was surprising, the burgers pattie was way bigger than McDonalds and of course it was delicious," one Redditor said.

Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr. offers a $5 All Star Meal of charbroiled double cheeseburger, four chicken stars, fries and a drink. "I'd put Hardee's/Carl's Jr over McD's and BK… even Rallys is better than most of the burgers at McD's anymore and it's cheaper," one Redditor said.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell's Luxe Cravings Box is a much better deal than McDonald's $5 Meal Deal, customers say. "Had this today. It sadly pales in comparison to Taco Bell $5 box," one Redditor said. "It's a small fry (which is a kid size now), 4 nuggets, a small drink, and a value menu sandwich. I feel ripped off. It like a kids meal without the toy. For $5 at Taco Bell I can get a CGC, a 5 Layer, Potatoes, and a Large Drink for 10 cents more. For these reasons I still think Taco Bell is doing better than McDonald's."

Chili's

While technically not fast food, Chili's is offering much better deals than McDonald's, customers say. "Officially cheaper for me to order lunch at Chilis vs. McDonalds," one Redditor says. "I work an IT job and look to eat locally for my lunch break every day near Phoenix, AZ. The prices for my usual burger and fries at McDonalds was getting more expensive with inflation up to like $14 – $15 for the combo. Chili's burger with fries and a salad 🥗is just $10.60 on my DoorDash app. With my dash pass I even get free delivery."

Del Taco

Some customers say Del Taco offers better value for money than McDonald's—for example the $5 El Big Box. "Since the pandemic, Del Taco is the only fast food place that I don't get complete sticker shock at… I was literally raised on $1 Whoppers, but Burger King without a coupon is wild nowadays," one Redditor said. "McDonald's Dollar menu is now the $1 $2 $3 Menu. I haven't been to Taco Bell since like 2018."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Applebee's

More fast-casual than fast food, some customers find Applebee's to be the better deal. "Applebee's burger combo is priced at $10.99 and McDonald's 1/4 pounder combo is $10.69," one Redditor said. "Applebee's. No hesitation. McDonald's is purchased when I have absolutely no other option," another said.

Diner Food

Even diner fast-food is cheaper than McDonald's, customers say. "There is a point where fast food burgers cost as much as a well made burger & fries at a local diner using fresh ingredients. We are close to that now. I'm not willing to pay $15+ for a McDonald's quarter pounder and fries," one Redditor said.

Costco Food Court

Many shoppers compare the Costco food court's amazing fast-food deals (like the $1.50 hot dog/soda combo) to more expensive fast food. "McDonalds used to be hands down the cheapest but now they are competing with sit down restaurant prices. Their app 'deals' aren't great either," one Redditor said.