5 Restaurant Chains With the Crispiest French Fries, According to Diners

From fast-food favorites to seasoned sides, these popular chains serve the crunchiest spuds.

Believe it or not, there are people out there who actually like a slightly soggy french fry (I’m talking McDonald’s by the time you get it home, In-N-Out when it’s fresh out of the fryer, and so on) but the majority of customers want a crispy french fry. Perfectly salted and seasoned, crispy on the outside, tender on the inside in the gold standard of french fries, but not all restaurants get it right. The ones that do are raved about by diners online: Here are five chains with the crispiest fries, according to fans.

Checkers & Rally’s

Checkers & Rally’s iconic Famous Fries are a huge hit with diners who love the unique taste and texture. “I don’t know how anyone can argue otherwise, unless they’ve never had them,” one fan said. “They’re so flavorful and crunchy. It’s almost an unfair question because Checkers blows every other fry out of the water immediately.”

Arby’s

Arby’s Crinkle Fries (and Curly Fries) are crispy and delicious, fans say. “For a crispy, starchy potato side, curly fries are unmatched in the fast food restaurant industry. It is one of Arby’s delectable and unique differentiators that separates it from its competitors,” one Redditor shared.

Braum’s

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Braum’s delicious crinkle-cut french fries are a must-try. “I’ve never been a big fan of crinkle cut fries, but Braum’s fries are the best crinkle cuts I’ve had,” one fan said. “Their chili is shockingly good though and their fries are the best I’ve had when they’re fresh,” another commented.

KFC

KFC‘s Secret Recipe Fries are severely underrated, fans say. “KFC has surprisingly delicious fries! Not the potato wedges, but actual fries. They are battered and seasoned and taste delicious!” one shared. “Yes yes! Them and Popeyes have my favorite fries. They’re like double battered or something…I don’t know exactly how they do them, but yeah very good!” another agreed.

Popeyes

Popeyes is widely considered to have some of the best fast-food french fries out there. “People sleep on them. They’re their best side in my opinion. 5 piece tenders, fries, a biscuit and a sweet tea,” one fan shared. “They’re consistently good and have a good flavor, I noticed too they’re good. Can’t beat a 2 piece and fries from Popeyes,” another agreed.