5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Western Omelets, According to Diners

From classic diner plates to massive portions, these breakfast spots serve the top-rated egg dishes.

A Western omelet, or a Denver omelet, is a delicious dish made with chopped ham, bell peppers, and onions for a savory, flavorful meal. This omelet usually includes Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese for a hearty breakfast that tastes amazing. A good omelet needs to be light, fluffy, and cooked to perfection, with excellent ingredients and sides. If you’re craving this staple breakfast, here are five chain restaurants where diners love the Western omelet.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner Denver Omelette is made with smoked ham, bell pepper, onion, and cheddar cheese and diners love the huge portions and value for money. “I just went yesterday and it was great. $16 for the Volcano: 3 pancakes, 2 sausage, 2 eggs, 2 bacon. The Denver omelette was huge and came with about 3 potatoes worth of hash browns and a giant biscuit and gravy,” one fan shared.

Denny’s

Denny’s Mile High Denver Omelet is a three-egg omelette with ham, fire-roasted bell peppers & onions and American cheese, served with hash browns and choice of bread. ‘Denver omelette and green smoothie at Denny’s! It was sooo good!” one diner said, sharing a picture of their food.

The Original Pancake House

The Western Omelette at The Original Pancake House is made with ham, onions, green peppers and sweet red bell peppers. “This is the go-to place if you wanna impress anyone for breakfast. Their western omelette with side of blueberry pancakes is like the best breakfast combination I’ve ever eaten,” one fan shared.

Perkins

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Perkins American Food Co. has an ‘Everything’ omelet containing diced grilled ham, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and American cheese, served with three made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes. “The Everything Omelet has been a personal favorite of mine for years! It is the absolute BEST – please don’t change anything about it!” one diner said.

IHOP

The Colorado Omelette at IHOP is stuffed with bacon, shredded beef, pork sausage & ham with green peppers, onions & Cheddar cheese, and served with salsa. “I started off with the apple butter hot chocolate drink , it was huge and it was so good. My Colorado omelette was huge too. I added spinach and mushrooms for a small upcharge, it was enough for three meals for me, but of course I wanted to try the pancakes and hash browns also,” one fan shared.