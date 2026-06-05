From wedge salads to steak-topped bowls, these steakhouse salads stand out.

I am a sucker for a good steakhouse salad. I am not fooled: I understand that the majority of salad options at steakhouses are not, in fact, a “healthier” option than a full meal. After all, the most delicious steakhouse salads are loaded with everything from cheese, eggs, and croutons to calorie-heavy, creamy dressings. There are also some great starter salads that I sometimes enjoy more than a plate of steak. Where can you get the best bowl of greens loaded with deliciousness? Here are 5 steakhouse chains with the best steakhouse salads.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn has tons of delicious steakhouse salad options. For an entree salad, diners love the seven pepper sirloin salad, a signature menu item featuring 6 oz of grilled sirloin coated in a 7-pepper seasoning. It is served over farm-fresh field greens and topped with fresh-cut tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, and crunchy croutons, paired with the dressing of your choice. “This is a BIG entree salad with LOTS of strips of tender steak. It’s also an amazing good value,” a TripAdvisor reviewer writes, calling it “exceptional!”

The Capital Grille

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Capital Grille also has a number of great salad options, but I can’t not order the wedge when I go there. The upscale eatery does the classic steakhouse salad just right, with a huge chunk of iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, candied cherrywood-smoked bacon, crumbled gorgonzola, and its housemade blue cheese dressing, which I swap out with Ranch. However, if you are there for lunch and want an entree salad, get the The Capital Grille Cobb Salad with Sliced Tenderloin, a hearty meal with crisp greens topped with hand-cut tenderloin cooked to your temperature preference, cherrywood bacon, hard-boiled eggs, and crumbled gorgonzola tossed with housemade mustard dressing

Texas Roadhouse

The Steakhouse Filet Salad at Texas Roadhouse is another diner favorite. It comes with a variety of greens drizzled with Italian dressing, topped with tender filet strips, Bleu Cheese crumbles, bacon bits, red onions, tomatoes and croutons, and served with a side of creamy Bleu Cheese. “It was really really good,” writes a Facebooker. “I had the steak salad, I like it rare, it was so tender. This is my favorite.”

Houston’s/Hillstone

The Houston’s/Hillstone Thai Steak & Noodle Salad was my go-to order at Houston’s for decades. While it’s no longer available, the restaurant has other salads that keep diners ordering them on repeat. The Grilled Chicken Salad with mixed greens, jicama, honey-lime vinaigrette, and peanut sauce is a popular order, as is the Pan-Asian Noodle Salad, similar to the Thai Steak Salad with mango, avocado, chopped peanuts, basil, mint, and your choice of barbecue pork, chicken, or sans protein.

Outback Steakhouse

The Fresh Sydney Salad is the new entree salad at Outback Steakhouse, which can be customized with your choice of protein, including steak. It comes with fresh mixed greens, arugula, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, pepitas, Blue Cheese crumbles, balsamic glaze, and a choice of dressing. “It’s really good,” a Facebooker writes.