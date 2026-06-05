5 Restaurant Chains with the Best Chicken Caesar Salad, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend these chains for fresh, flavorful chicken Caesar salads.

Chicken Caesar salad is the perfect combination of crispy Romaine lettuce, flavorful, tender chicken, Parmesan cheese, crunchy croutons and a creamy Caesar dressing that brings it all together. It’s light and ideal for warm summer nights, but still hearty enough to fill you up. Chicken Caesar salads are staples on many menus, but some chains do them better. “A great chicken Caesar can balance the savory, tangy, and fresh flavors, which is what transforms this classic salad into a satisfying meal that works for both lunch and dinner,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Whether you prefer a traditional version or a modern twist with kale, bold dressings, or globally inspired toppings, the best Caesar salads always deliver texture, flavor, and freshness in every bite.” With so many restaurants serving chicken Caesar salads, Eat This, Not That! asked Chef Dennis to narrow it down and share his top five spots.

Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen offers quick, customizable salads and bowls made with fresh ingredients, delivered through a convenient, app-driven experience. It’s seen as a healthier fast-casual option that feels consistent and easy for regular, on-the-go meals. The Kale Caesar is a must-try, says Chef Dennis. “It gives the traditional Caesar salad a wholesome upgrade with shredded kale, parmesan crisps, roasted chicken, and a lighter Caesar vinaigrette,” he says. “The hearty greens hold up beautifully to the dressing, creating a fresh and satisfying salad with plenty of texture. It’s a popular choice for anyone looking for a healthier spin on the classic chicken Caesar salad.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Just Salad

Just Salad is a more affordable option than Sweetgreen, which also offers customizable salads and bowls with a strong focus on fresh ingredients and sustainability. Chef Dennis raves about the Wasabi Caesar.

“Just Salad takes Caesar salad in a bold direction with their Wasabi Caesar, combining crisp greens with a creamy dressing that has a noticeable wasabi kick,” he explains. “The heat from the wasabi adds an unexpected layer of flavor that pairs surprisingly well with grilled chicken and parmesan. It’s a great option for anyone who enjoys spicy, modern twists on classic salads.”

Honeygrow

Honeygrow has customizable stir-fries, salads, and noodle bowls made fresh to order with a focus on simple, high-quality ingredients that Chef Dennis loves. The Kale Chicken Caesar is his go-to. “The combination of crunchy toppings, shaved parmesan, and creamy dressing creates a balanced salad with plenty of flavor and texture,” he says. “Their approach keeps the salad feeling fresh, filling, and perfect for a quick lunch.”

DIG Inn

DIG Inn offers simple, seasonal bowls built around vegetables, grains, and proteins that feel fresh and satisfying. It’s also popular for its customizable format and focus on wholesome, chef-driven ingredients that fit a quick, healthy lunch routine. The Kale Caesar Salad is vegan, with the option to add chicken, and it’s a favorite of Chef Dennis. “The cashew dressing is a lighter, more refreshing finish compared to traditional Caesar salads while still delivering creamy, cheesy flavor. It’s a modern take that feels vibrant, balanced, and satisfying,” he says.

Chopt

Salad chains are booming, and Chopt is another good spot to grab a healthy salad on the go. Chef Dennis highly recommends the Mexican Caesar Salad. “Chopt’s Mexican Caesar Salad adds a flavorful Southwestern twist to the classic Caesar with bold spices, crisp romaine, crunchy tortilla strips, parmesan cheese, and a creamy dressing packed with smoky flavor,” says Chef Dennis. “The combination of fresh vegetables, seasoned chicken, and bright ingredients creates a salad that feels hearty, fresh, and satisfying all at once.” He adds, “It’s a great choice for anyone who loves the rich flavor of a traditional Caesar salad but wants a little extra heat and texture in every bite.”