5 Fast-Food Chains Diners Say “Aren’t Worth the Price Anymore”

Customers reveal the popular drive-thrus that have become way too expensive.

Gone are the days when fast food was cheap (and these days it’s not always fast, either), but even with prices going up, some chains are significantly more expensive than others. If you’re not using dedicated apps, the cost for a simple combo meal can be ridiculous, and that’s just for one person—if you’re feeding a family, forget it. Some restaurants are offering pretty good deals online (Burger King and McDonald’s immediately come to mind) but others are still lagging. Here are five fast-food chains diners think are just too expensive right now.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is clearly making an effort to turn things around with moves like rejigging the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, but it still has a way to go if customer feedback is any indication. “I’ve been going to my local Wendy’s for the last 15 or so years. Last weekend I asked for honey mustard and they said it was .54¢ per packet. I won’t be going back and it kind of sucks,” one customer said.

Subway

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Some customers are convinced Subway shot themselves in the foot with how catchy that five dollar footlong jingle is, because the prices are just way too high now. “I live in central Virginia. I went to Subway today for the first time in quite a while and got a foot-long veggie meal deal. The price was $16.83,” one customer shared via Reddit. “I like the sub, but it’s about five dollars more than it should be for a meal deal. That’ll be my last one for a long time.”

Chipotle

Chipotle’s prices are too high while portions have shrunk, customers complain. “For as long as I can remember, both chicken and veggie burritos/bowls have been priced at $9.95. Today I ordered and it finally happened: chicken is now over the $10 threshold @ a .55 cent increase. Sad times we live in,” one diner said.

Starbucks

Starbucks is becoming unaffordable, some customers complain. “When I realized they were hiking prices every rollout in early 2022, I bit the bullet and bought an espresso machine,” one shared. “I’ve been to Starbucks maybe twice a year since, and that’s only due to getting gift cards from people. I used to go about four times a week.”

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A fans say the quality has not dipped, but the prices are too high. “They priced me out. Still delicious and reliable, but it’s now just reserved as a special treat,” one fan said. “Still gonna enjoy my chikin, but have to check my bank account first.”