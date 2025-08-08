6 Fast-Food Chains That Use Real Avocados—Not Guac from a Bag

I am one of those people who thinks putting avocado in a sandwich, salad, or burger makes it 100% better, every time. Of course, the avocado has to be beautifully ripe and delicious—not too squishy or too hard, and not so overwhelming it drowns out the rest of the food. The avocado has to be an actual hand-sliced product, not some premade mix that would ruin the meal. If you want to be sure you will get real avo next time you hit the drive thru, here are six fast food chains that use real avocados for menu items, not premade guacamole from a bag.

Habit Burger and Grill

Habit Burger and Grill has limited time-only Tempura Avocado Wedges on the menu. “I was inspired by all the fried avocado hype on social media,” said Jason Triail, Habit’s Executive Chef. “I wanted to bring that same energy to something unexpected. This is avocado like you’ve never had it before. The contrast of textures, the crispy, airy tempura with the rich, creamy avocado, makes it snackable, dippable, and totally addictive.”

Shake Shack

Shack Shack uses fresh, ripe, hand-sliced avocado for menu items like the Avocado Bacon Chicken. The Avocado Bacon Burger is another choice for avo-lovers. “I love Shake Shack. It is my favorite of the fast casual burger chains by far. Biggest issue to me is it can get pricey, especially if you have a double which I always do,” one Redditor said.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco uses real avocado for a number of its menu items, including the Citrus Avocado Fresca Salad. “Crisp super greens, fire-grilled chicken, creamy avocado slices, and house-made salsa come together with a lighter, citrus vinaigrette with a hint of jalapeño for a salad that’s bright, bold, and deliciously satisfying,” the chain says. The Double Chicken Avocado Salad is another protein-packed fan-favorite item.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Can Eating Avocados Help You Lose Weight?

Chipotle

No guac from a bag for Chipotle—the chain makes it fresh in-house everyday. “Avocados are the guac to our chips and, dare we say it, pretty dreamy. But they’ve long been prized and adored – even by the mighty Aztecs,” the chain says. Customers are obsessed with the guac and the internet is full of copycat recipes.

Red Robin

Red Robin has a popular Smashed Avocado ‘n Bacon burger on the menu, made with freshly smashed avocado with red pepper flakes, hardwood-smoked bacon, Swiss, onion, lettuce, tomato and mayo. “I really like the smashed avocado and bacon burger. It was very tasty,” one Redditor said.

Del Taco

Del Taco makes fresh guacamole using delicious hass avocados. “Add 2 or 3 scoops of our fresh house-made guacamole to your Del Taco favorites, made fresh daily with whole Hass avocados, fresh house-made pico de gallo, freshly squeezed lime juice, and special seasoning. California avocados where available,” the company says.