These steakhouse chains serve standout ribeye dinners paired with shrimp.

I love a good steakhouse ribeye, marbled, tender, juicy, and oh-so-tasty. You know what makes the steak even more delicious? When it is paired with succulent, fresh shrimp. There is something about the balance of the two that just hits all the right flavor notes. Where can you get the best pairing of the turf-and-turf duo? Here are 5 steakhouse chains with the best ribeye and shrimp combos.

LongHorn Steakhouse

One of my favorite meals at LongHorn is the Outlaw Ribeye, a “big 20 oz. steak doesn’t follow the rules,” paired with the Red Rock Grilled Shrimp, which can be added to your steak for $7.79. “Our premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye is coated with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled by our Grill Masters to bring out the flavor in every bite.” Diners love it. “Can confirm—the outlaw ribeye slaps hard,” a guest confirms. “I agree, the outlaw at longhorn is very good!” another says.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse’s Bone-In Ribeye, a 20-oz. cut of their “juicy, flavorful ribeye served on the bone for extra flavor,” the menu reads, is a true crowd pleaser, cooked to your preference and served with a choice of two sides. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointed,” one said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” writes another. And, you can add Sidekick Grilled Shrimp for $7.99 to any steak dinner.

Outback Steakhouse

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During a recent trip to Outback Steakhouse, I asked the server what to order. She promptly instructed me to try the Bone-In Ribeye, a juicy, tasty, fattier cut of meat that offers big flavor and is ordered on repeat. Diners agree with her recommendation. “Was at Outback last night and my rib eye was amazing,” a diner wrote on Reddit. And, you can easily add four Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp or a skewer of Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie to your meat.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The 14-ounce ribeye steak dinner at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, a “tender ribeye steak grilled to your liking” served with two sides, is a diner’s dream “$23 ribeye from cheddar. Cooked medium. Tasted amazing,” a Redditor says. “Hate to say it but Darden owns this chain, and they are the 2nd largest restaurant corp in the world and they have first dibs a lot of times because of the sheer volume of beef they purchase and their buyers don’t f**k around and purchase high quality beef in bulk,” a fromer Capital Grille/Darden employee adds. They noyrf that the ribeye pictured was “basically a longhorn outlaw. I’m sure the quality is pretty good.” Insider tip: Add the “Creamy Garlic Shrimp Topping” to your steak, or a side of Fried Shrimp for $6.99.

Black Angus Steakhouse

If you want a ribeye at Black Angus Steakhouse paired with shrimp, the chain offers an easy combo. The Steak & Shrimp Duo comes with a steak of your choice and a side of fried shrimp. Prices vary by steak type, but ribeye is one of the more expensive options.